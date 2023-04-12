<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PropStream Announces New CEO: Brian Tepfer

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrianTepfer–PropStream, the leading real estate data provider, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Brian Tepfer, former Executive Vice President and CTO of Rapattoni Corporation (Rapattoni), has been appointed as the new CEO of PropStream.


At Rapattoni, Brian started as a Technical Operations and Business Processes Manager. By showing exceptional leadership qualities, he quickly advanced to Executive Vice President and CTO, a role he held for over eight years.

While at Rapattoni, Brian spearheaded the company’s technological and business development, envisioning new and innovative software features to keep products relevant and desirable to users. Additionally, he paved the way for new third-party business relationships and partnership opportunities, helping increase product exposure and foster collaborative efforts that helped the company grow.

Brian said about becoming PropStream’s new CEO, “I am very excited to join the PropStream team and lead our company of dedicated staff who are passionate about empowering real estate professionals with the tools and data they need to generate leads, make informed decisions, and drive success in their businesses.” He continued, “Our mission is to help all real estate professionals expand their outreach and presence through this dynamic market.”

PropStream is thrilled to have a trailblazer in the real estate tech space like Brian join the team as CEO. PropStream and Stewart Title are excited to see Brian use his extensive industry knowledge and experience to further propel the company toward continued success and unprecedented achievements.

About PropStream: PropStream leads the real estate data industry with the most robust, detailed datasets available. In business since 2006, PropStream offers data for over 153 million properties nationwide and hundreds of filtering combinations to help real estate agents and brokers find the best listing leads in the least amount of time. With built-in marketing tools, PropStream has everything a motivated agent or broker needs to build marketing lists and make a pitch in one convenient location. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Title Co. in November 2021 and has been named a Housing Wire Tech 100 Honoree in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

