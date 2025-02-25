Prophix® Wins 2024 Applications Innovation Award for Financial Reporting from Dresner Advisory Services

Company recognized as a Financial Reporting winner as part of inaugural award series

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AccountingSoftware--Prophix®, a leading innovator in financial performance management, proudly announces its recognition as a winner in the inaugural Applications Innovation Awards by Dresner Advisory Services. Prophix has been honored in the Financial Reporting category, reaffirming its commitment to transforming financial processes and empowering organizations with powerful, user-friendly solutions.

Designed to celebrate outstanding performance across key application areas, the Applications Innovation Awards are presented to top-ranked vendors in Dresner’s esteemed Wisdom of Crowds® series of applications-focused thematic market studies. This achievement underscores Prophix’s continued excellence in delivering financial reporting solutions that allow organizations to analyze actual and budget data with dynamic layouts such as profit and loss statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements—ultimately enabling finance leaders to gain actionable insights and drive strategic decision-making.

Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc. is a prime example of a Prophix customer leveraging Prophix One’s financial reporting capabilities to achieve significant efficiencies, resulting in enhanced cost and profit management and improved forecast accuracy. The full case study is available here.

"Receiving the 2024 Applications Innovation Award for Financial Reporting is a tremendous honor for Prophix," said Alok Ajmera, President & CEO of Prophix. "This award recognizes our dedication to helping organizations achieve their full potential through innovative financial reporting solutions. We are incredibly grateful to Dresner and, most importantly, to our customers, whose trust and feedback help inspire and shape the technology we create every day."

Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® research is renowned for its real-world insights, drawing on data collected directly from end-users across industries. The annual thematic studies reflect current deployment trends, user priorities, and vendor evaluations, offering an impartial view of the market. The Applications Innovation Awards are designed to celebrate top-tier performance across critical application areas, such as Financial Reporting, Sales Performance Management, Supply Chain Planning, and Workforce Planning and Analysis.

About Prophix®

Ambitious finance leaders are powered by Prophix to drive progress and do their best work. Leveraging Prophix One™, a Financial Performance Platform, to improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making within a harmonized user experience, global finance teams are empowered to step into the next generation of finance with no reservation. Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate data with access to best-in-class automated insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 3,000 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com.

Media:

Doug Vinson

Chief Marketing Officer

dvinson@prophix.com

+1 (704) 661-0578