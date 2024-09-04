Home Business Wire PropertyGuru Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Revenue of S$41 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of S$7 Million

  • Total revenue grew 10% to S$41 million in the second quarter of 2024, with growth from Vietnam as market conditions continue to improve
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew to S$7 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 48% from S$5 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% in the second quarter of 2024, up from 13% in the second quarter of 2023

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1, property technology (“PropTech”) company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue of S$41 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 10% year over year. Net loss was S$16 million in the second quarter and Adjusted EBITDA2 was positive S$7 million. This compares to net loss of S$6 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of positive S$5 million in the second quarter of 2023.


Financial Highlights – Second Quarter 2024

  • Total revenue increased 10% year over year to S$41 million in the second quarter.
  • Marketplaces revenues increased 11% year over year to S$39 million in the second quarter driven by improving conditions in Malaysia and Vietnam combined with ongoing strength in Singapore.
  • Revenue by segment:
    • Singapore Marketplaces revenue increased 16% year over year to S$25 million, as the number of agents and the Average Revenue Per Agent (“ARPA”) grew in the quarter. Quarterly ARPA was up 17% in the second quarter to S$1,464 as compared to the prior year quarter and the number of agents in Singapore was up almost 500 to 16,577 from the second quarter of 2023. The renewal rate was 81% in the second quarter of 2024.
    • Malaysia Marketplaces revenue increased 12% year over year to S$7 million, as the Company continues to benefit from iProperty and PropertyGuru Malaysia’s combined market strength.
    • Vietnam Marketplaces revenue increased 4% year over year to S$5 million, as an increase in the number of listings was partially offset by a decrease in average revenue per listing (“ARPL”). The number of listings was up 17% to 1.5 million in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter. ARPL was S$3.46, down 10% from the second quarter of 2023.
    • Fintech & Data services revenue increased 3% year over year to S$1.6 million.
  • At quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents were S$309 million.

Information regarding our operating segments is presented below.

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

YoY Growth

 

 

 

(S$ in thousands except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

40,678

 

 

 

36,880

 

 

 

10.3

%

Marketplaces

 

 

39,125

 

 

 

35,368

 

 

 

10.6

%

Singapore

 

 

24,970

 

 

 

21,534

 

 

 

16.0

%

Vietnam

 

 

5,257

 

 

 

5,074

 

 

 

3.6

%

Malaysia

 

 

7,421

 

 

 

6,602

 

 

 

12.4

%

Other Asia

 

 

1,477

 

 

 

2,158

 

 

 

-31.6

%

Fintech and data services

 

 

1,553

 

 

 

1,512

 

 

 

2.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

6,817

 

 

 

4,611

 

 

 

 

Marketplaces

 

 

25,335

 

 

 

20,775

 

 

 

 

Singapore

 

 

19,801

 

 

 

16,560

 

 

 

 

Vietnam

 

 

756

 

 

 

848

 

 

 

 

Malaysia

 

 

5,062

 

 

 

3,966

 

 

 

 

Other Asia

 

 

(284

)

 

 

(599

)

 

 

 

Fintech and data services

 

 

(2,881

)

 

 

(2,657

)

 

 

 

Corporate*

 

 

(15,637

)

 

 

(13,507

)

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

 

Marketplaces

 

 

64.8

%

 

 

58.7

%

 

 

 

Singapore

 

 

79.3

%

 

 

76.9

%

 

 

 

Vietnam

 

 

14.4

%

 

 

16.7

%

 

 

 

Malaysia

 

 

68.2

%

 

 

60.1

%

 

 

 

Other Asia

 

 

-19.2

%

 

 

-27.8

%

 

 

 

Fintech and data services

 

 

-185.5

%

 

 

-175.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

YoY Growth

 

 

 

(S$ in thousands except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

77,193

 

 

 

69,508

 

 

 

11.1

%

Marketplaces

 

 

74,252

 

 

 

66,568

 

 

 

11.5

%

Singapore

 

 

48,470

 

 

 

40,381

 

 

 

20.0

%

Vietnam

 

 

8,580

 

 

 

8,402

 

 

 

2.1

%

Malaysia

 

 

14,142

 

 

 

13,420

 

 

 

5.4

%

Other Asia

 

 

3,060

 

 

 

4,365

 

 

 

(29.9

)%

Fintech and data services

 

 

2,941

 

 

 

2,940

 

 

 

0.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

11,277

 

 

 

4,831

 

 

 

 

Marketplaces

 

 

47,329

 

 

 

37,070

 

 

 

 

Singapore

 

 

38,469

 

 

 

30,567

 

 

 

 

Vietnam

 

 

639

 

 

 

(73

)

 

 

 

Malaysia

 

 

8,582

 

 

 

7,468

 

 

 

 

Other Asia

 

 

(361

)

 

 

(892

)

 

 

 

Fintech and data services

 

 

(5,640

)

 

 

(4,862

)

 

 

 

Corporate*

 

 

(30,412

)

 

 

(27,377

)

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

 

Marketplaces

 

 

63.7

%

 

 

55.7

%

 

 

 

Singapore

 

 

79.4

%

 

 

75.7

%

 

 

 

Vietnam

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

-0.9

%

 

 

 

Malaysia

 

 

60.7

%

 

 

55.6

%

 

 

 

Other Asia

 

 

-11.8

%

 

 

-20.4

%

 

 

 

Fintech and data services

 

 

-191.8

%

 

 

-165.4

%

 

 

 

*Corporate consists of headquarters costs, which are not allocated to the segments. Headquarters costs are costs of PropertyGuru’s personnel that are based predominantly in its Singapore headquarters and certain key personnel in Malaysia and Thailand, and that service PropertyGuru’s group as a whole, consisting of its executive officers and its group marketing, technology, product, human resources, finance and operations teams, as well as platform IT costs (hosting, licensing, domain fees), workplace facilities costs, corporate public relations retainer costs and professional fees such as audit, legal and consultant fees. A portion of the cost of being a listed entity is also included.
 

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 31 million property seekers3 to connect with over 50,000 agents4 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings5, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 17 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business, including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

______________________________

1 Based on SimilarWeb data between January 2024 and June 2024.

2 Please refer to non-IFRS reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA section for more details.

3 Based on Google Analytics data between January 2024 and June 2024.

4 Based on data between April 2024 and June 2024.

5 Based on data between January 2024 and June 2024.

Key Performance Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our core markets comprise Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

Engagement Market Share is the average monthly engagement for websites owned by PropertyGuru as compared to average monthly engagement for a basket of peers calculated over the relevant period. Engagement is calculated as the number of visits to a website during a period multiplied by the total amount of time spent on that website for the same period, in each case based on data from SimilarWeb. Engagement Market Share is based on the prevailing SimilarWeb algorithm on the date the Company first filed or furnished such information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Number of agents in all core markets except Vietnam is calculated for a period as the sum of the number of agents with a valid 12-month subscription package at the end of each month in a period divided by the number of months in such period. In Vietnam, number of agents is calculated as the average monthly number of agents who credit money into their account within the relevant period. When counting in aggregate across the PropertyGuru group, in markets where PropertyGuru operates more than one property portal, an agent with subscriptions to more than one portal is only counted once.

Number of real estate listings is calculated as the average number of listings created monthly during the period for Vietnam and the average number of monthly listings available in the period for other markets.

Average revenue per agent (“ARPA”) is calculated as agent revenue for a period divided by the average number of agents in that period, which is calculated as the sum of the number of total agents at the end of each month in a period divided by the number of months in such period.

Number of listings in Vietnam is calculated as the sum of all listings created in each month over the relevant period (other than listings from promotional accounts). Number of listings is used to calculate average revenue per listing, which is described below.

Average revenue per listing (“ARPL”) is calculated as revenue for a period divided by the number of listings in such period.

Renewal rate is calculated as the number of agents that successfully renew their annual package during a period divided by the number of agents whose packages are up for renewal (at the end of their twelve-month subscription) during that period.

This press release also includes references to non-IFRS financial measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and incremental Adjusted EBITDA over incremental revenue. PropertyGuru uses these measures, collectively, to evaluate ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. PropertyGuru believes that non-IFRS information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may assist in comparisons with other companies to the extent that such other companies use similar non-IFRS measures to supplement their IFRS or GAAP results. These non-IFRS measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of other IFRS financial measures, such as net loss and loss before income tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as net profit/loss for year/period adjusted for changes in fair value of preferred shares, warrant liability and embedded derivatives, finance costs, depreciation and amortization, tax expenses or credits, impairments when the impairment is the result of an isolated, non-recurring event, share grant and option expenses, loss on disposal of plant and equipment and intangible assets, currency translation profit or loss, fair value profit or loss on lease modifications and contingent consideration, business acquisition transaction and integration cost (including contingent consideration), and the cost of listing or IPO activities.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Incremental Adjusted EBITDA over incremental revenue is calculated as the increase in Adjusted EBITDA over the period divided by the increase in revenue over the same period.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided as follows.

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023*

 

 

 

(S$ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(16,125

)

 

 

(6,476

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in fair value of preferred shares, warrant liability and embedded derivatives

 

 

10,287

 

 

 

(2,246

)

Finance income – net

 

 

(2,356

)

 

 

(1,897

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

6,898

 

 

 

5,800

 

Impairment

 

 

 

 

 

5,719

 

Share grant and option expenses

 

 

1,555

 

 

 

802

 

Other losses/(gains) – net

 

 

338

 

 

 

(18

)

Business acquisition transaction and integration cost

 

 

213

 

 

 

597

 

Strategic review cost

 

 

4,997

 

 

 

 

Restructuring cost**

 

 

62

 

 

 

2,066

 

Tax expense

 

 

948

 

 

 

264

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

6,817

 

 

 

4,611

 
 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023*

 

 

 

(S$ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(22,417

)

 

 

(16,710

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in fair value of preferred shares, warrant liability and embedded derivatives

 

 

10,593

 

 

 

(110

)

Finance income – net

 

 

(4,333

)

 

 

(3,317

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

13,354

 

 

 

11,680

 

Impairment

 

 

 

 

 

5,719

 

Share grant and option expenses

 

 

2,576

 

 

 

3,060

 

Other losses – net

 

 

307

 

 

 

54

 

Business acquisition transaction and integration cost

 

 

239

 

 

 

2,040

 

Strategic review cost

 

 

5,468

 

 

 

 

Restructuring cost**

 

 

4,233

 

 

 

2,066

 

Tax expense

 

 

1,257

 

 

 

349

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

11,277

 

 

 

4,831

 

* Certain amounts in the prior period have been re-presented to reflect the remeasurement period adjustments, as required by IFRS 3, in respect of updates to the accounting for the acquisition of Sendtech in October 2022.
 

** The restructuring cost relates to the strategic re-organisation of the Group.
 

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These statements include statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of PropertyGuru, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; competitive pressures in and any disruption to the industry in which PropertyGuru and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) operates; the Group’s ability to sustain profitability despite a history of losses; the Group’s ability to implement its growth strategies and manage its growth; customers of the Group continuing to make valuable contributions to its platform; the Group’s ability to meet consumer expectations; the success of the Group’s new product or service offerings; the Group’s ability to produce accurate forecasts of its operating and financial results; the Group’s ability to attract traffic to its websites; the Group’s ability to assess property values accurately; the Group’s internal controls; the impact of rising inflation and interest rates on the Group’s business, real estate markets and the economy in general; the impact of government and regulatory policies on real estate or credit markets in Vietnam and other countries in which the Group operates; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly in Malaysia; the Group’s ability to raise capital; media coverage of the Group; the Group’s ability to obtain insurance coverage; changes in the regulatory environments (such as anti-trust laws, foreign ownership restrictions and tax regimes) of the countries in which the Group operates; general economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates; political instability in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates; political unrest, terrorist activities and other geopolitical risks, including the ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas; the Group’s ability to attract and retain management and skilled employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Group; the Group’s ability to integrate newly acquired businesses or companies and the success of the Group’s strategic investments and acquisitions; changes in the Group’s relationship with its current customers, suppliers and service providers; disruptions to information technology systems and networks; the Group’s ability to grow and protect its brand and the Group’s reputation; the Group’s ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in regulation and other contingencies; the Group’s ability to achieve tax efficiencies of its corporate structure and intercompany arrangements; potential and future litigation that the Group may be involved in; unanticipated losses, write-downs or write-offs; restructuring and impairment or other charges, taxes or other liabilities that may be incurred or required subsequent to, or in connection with, the consummation of the Group’s completed business combination; technological advancements in the Group’s industry; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by PropertyGuru or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Industry and Market Data

This press release contains information, estimates and other statistical data derived from third party sources and/or industry or general publications, including estimated insights from SimilarWeb and Google Analytics. Such information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to place undue weight on such estimates. PropertyGuru has not independently verified such third-party information, and makes no representation as to the accuracy of such third-party information.

PROPERTYGURU GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023*

 

 

2024

 

 

2023*

 

 

 

(S$ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

40,678

 

 

 

36,880

 

 

 

77,193

 

 

 

69,508

 

Other income

 

 

2,531

 

 

 

2,034

 

 

 

4,926

 

 

 

3,700

 

Other (losses) / gains – net

 

 

(10,625

)

 

 

2,264

 

 

 

(10,916

)

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales commission

 

 

(2,194

)

 

 

(2,061

)

 

 

(4,745

)

 

 

(4,302

)

Referral fees

 

 

(511

)

 

 

(678

)

 

 

(927

)

 

 

(1,150

)

Merchant fees

 

 

(1,047

)

 

 

(840

)

 

 

(1,842

)

 

 

(1,499

)

Awards and events costs

 

 

(383

)

 

 

(378

)

 

 

(764

)

 

 

(968

)

Advertising and platform fees

 

 

(396

)

 

 

(416

)

 

 

(847

)

 

 

(948

)

Salary and staff costs

 

 

(20,332

)

 

 

(20,377

)

 

 

(43,417

)

 

 

(40,121

)

Marketing expenses

 

 

(3,750

)

 

 

(2,968

)

 

 

(6,166

)

 

 

(6,218

)

Technology expenses

 

 

(3,658

)

 

 

(3,083

)

 

 

(6,906

)

 

 

(6,349

)

Legal and professional

 

 

(5,717

)

 

 

(2,060

)

 

 

(7,858

)

 

 

(3,138

)

Share grant and option expenses

 

 

(1,555

)

 

 

(802

)

 

 

(2,576

)

 

 

(3,060

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(6,898

)

 

 

(5,800

)

 

 

(13,354

)

 

 

(11,680

)

Reversal of impairment /(Impairment) loss on financial assets

 

 

306

 

 

 

(716

)

 

 

178

 

 

 

(677

)

Impairment of intangible assets**

 

 

 

 

 

(5,469

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,469

)

Impairment of plant, equipment and right-of-use assets

 

 

 

 

 

(250

)

 

 

 

 

 

(250

)

Finance cost

 

 

(116

)

 

 

(116

)

 

 

(238

)

 

 

(248

)

Other expenses

 

 

(1,510

)

 

 

(1,376

)

 

 

(2,901

)

 

 

(3,548

)

Total expenses

 

 

(47,761

)

 

 

(47,390

)

 

 

(92,363

)

 

 

(89,625

)

Loss before income tax

 

 

(15,177

)

 

 

(6,212

)

 

 

(21,160

)

 

 

(16,361

)

Tax expense

 

 

(948

)

 

 

(264

)

 

 

(1,257

)

 

 

(349

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss for the period

 

 

(16,125

)

 

 

(6,476

)

 

 

(22,417

)

 

 

(16,710

)

Other comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currency translation differences arising from consolidation

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

(3,425

)

 

 

4,037

 

 

 

(9,068

)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actuarial loss from post-employment benefits obligation

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

(3,429

)

 

 

4,037

 

 

 

(9,076

)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

 

 

(14,925

)

 

 

(9,905

)

 

 

(18,380

)

 

 

(25,786

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share for loss attributable to equity holders of the Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic loss per share for the period

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted loss per share for the period

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

(0.10

)
 

* Certain amounts in the prior period have been re-presented to reflect the remeasurement period adjustments, as required by IFRS 3, in respect of updates to the accounting for the acquisition of Sendtech in October 2022.
 

** The impairment of intangible assets as at 30 June 2023 consists of impairment in goodwill of S$4,185,000, and impairment in other intangible assets of S$1,284,000.
 

PROPERTYGURU GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

 

 

As of June 30,

2024

 

 

As of December 31,

2023

 

 

 

(S$ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

309,370

 

 

 

306,398

 

Trade and other receivables

 

 

16,431

 

 

 

15,810

 

 

 

 

325,801

 

 

 

322,208

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

 

 

2,397

 

 

 

2,677

 

Intangible assets

 

 

378,718

 

 

 

378,178

 

Plant and equipment

 

 

1,467

 

 

 

1,691

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

6,814

 

 

 

8,414

 

 

 

 

389,396

 

 

 

390,960

 

Total assets

 

 

715,197

 

 

 

713,168

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

 

 

30,793

 

 

 

26,637

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

3,819

 

 

 

4,222

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

64,313

 

 

 

61,066

 

Provisions

 

 

147

 

 

 

148

 

Current income tax liabilities

 

 

4,097

 

 

 

4,019

 

 

 

 

103,169

 

 

 

96,092

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

 

 

597

 

 

 

518

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

3,972

 

 

 

5,352

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

5,588

 

 

 

4,981

 

Provisions

 

 

770

 

 

 

764

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

11,306

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

 

22,233

 

 

 

12,264

 

Total liabilities

 

 

125,402

 

 

 

108,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net assets

 

 

589,795

 

 

 

604,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

1,095,823

 

 

 

1,094,543

 

Share reserve

 

 

13,298

 

 

 

11,215

 

Capital reserve

 

 

785

 

 

 

785

 

Translation reserve

 

 

(33,876

)

 

 

(37,913

)

Accumulated losses

 

 

(486,235

)

 

 

(463,818

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

589,795

 

 

 

604,812

 
 

PROPERTYGURU GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

 

(S$ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss for the period*

 

 

(22,417

)

 

 

(16,710

)

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Tax expense*

 

 

1,257

 

 

 

349

 

– Employee share grant and option expense

 

 

2,278

 

 

 

2,716

 

– Non-executive director share grant and option expense

 

 

298

 

 

 

428

 

– Depreciation and amortization*

 

 

13,354

 

 

 

11,680

 

– Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

5,469

 

– Impairment of plant, equipment and right-of-use assets

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

– Loss/(gain) on disposal of plant and equipment and intangible assets

 

 

8

 

 

 

(2

)

– Gain on lease modification

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

– (Reversal of impairment)/Impairment loss on financial assets

 

 

(178

)

 

 

677

 

– Interest income

 

 

(4,571

)

 

 

(3,565

)

– Finance cost

 

 

238

 

 

 

248

 

– Unrealised currency translation loss/(gain)

 

 

329

 

 

 

(183

)

– Fair value loss/(gain) on warrant liabilities

 

 

10,593

 

 

 

(110

)

 

 

 

1,188

 

 

 

1,247

 

Change in working capital, net of effects from acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

and disposal of subsidiaries:

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Trade and other receivables

 

 

(11

)

 

 

915

 

– Trade and other payables

 

 

4,233

 

 

 

(2,577

)

– Deferred revenue

 

 

3,248

 

 

 

3,502

 

Cash provided by operations

 

 

8,658

 

 

 

3,087

 

Interest received

 

 

4,419

 

 

 

3,221

 

Income tax paid

 

 

(483

)

 

 

(290

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

12,594

 

 

 

6,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to plant and equipment

 

 

(423

)

 

 

(298

)

Additions of intangible assets

 

 

(13,219

)

 

 

(13,143

)

Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment

 

 

19

 

 

 

2

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(13,623

)

 

 

(13,439

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

 

(223

)

 

 

(228

)

Principal payment of lease liabilities

 

 

(2,320

)

 

 

(2,241

)

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares

 

 

372

 

 

 

192

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(2,171

)

 

 

(2,277

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(3,200

)

 

 

(9,698

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of the six months ended 30 June

 

 

306,398

 

 

 

309,233

 

Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

6,172

 

 

 

2,261

 

End of the six months ended 30 June

 

 

309,370

 

 

 

301,796

 
 

* Certain amounts in the prior period have been re-presented to reflect the remeasurement period adjustments, as required by IFRS 3, in respect of updates to the accounting for the acquisition of Sendtech in October 2022.

Media
PropertyGuru Group
Sheena Chopra

+65 9247 5651

sheena@propertyguru.com.sg

Investor
PropertyGuru Group
Nat Otis

+1 860 906 7860

natotis@propertyguru.com

