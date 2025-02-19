Proofpoint ranked #1 in Four out of Five Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities™ Report for Email Security Platforms

Ranking in addition to Proofpoint’s recent recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proofpoint Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has ranked #1 in four out of five Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Email Security Platforms. These rankings come shortly after Proofpoint’s recent recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities report evaluated 14 email security platform vendors, with in-depth technical analysis and use case charts, complementing the Magic Quadrant analysis. The report presents organizations with a thorough understanding of different email security platforms, helping them find the best platform for their business needs based on different use case categories. As an essential companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, this methodology provides deeper insight into providers’ product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis, allowing organizations to further investigate product and service ratings based on key capabilities set to important, differentiating use cases.

For the 2025 Report, each vendor was evaluated for five Use Cases, with Proofpoint receiving the highest score in four of the Use Cases: core email protection, outbound protection, security platform integration, and power user capabilities.1

“We believe this recognition from Gartner further reflects our commitment to delivering leading, solutions and expanding our expertise in human-centric security,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager, Security Products and Services Group. “Unlike piecemeal solutions from multiple vendors, which are both complex and costly to operate, Proofpoint provides the efficacy and breadth of protection our customers need. Our email security platform delivers unmatched protection against emerging sophisticated threats targeting users across channels, applications, and cloud services, meeting global customer needs for sovereignty, simplicity, and efficacy.”

1 Scoring 3.57, 3.74, 3.98, and 3.97 respectively.

