Proofpoint is Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Data Loss Prevention

Proofpoint is the only vendor evaluated to receive the Customers’ Choice distinction, which recognizes vendors who meet or exceed market averages for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DLP—Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced its recent recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Data Loss Prevention. Proofpoint was one of six vendors evaluated in the report and is the only vendor placed in the upper right “Customers’ Choice” quadrant, where the distinction is represented. Vendors in this quadrant, as rated by their clients, meet or exceed both the market average for “Overall Experience” and the market average for “User Interest and Adoption.”





The Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner® Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

Zero-day attacks and unpatched vulnerabilities often make headlines, but it’s people who are the root cause of most data loss incidents. In fact, Proofpoint’s inaugural 2024 Data Loss Landscape report, which examines global survey responses from ​​600 security professionals and data from the Proofpoint Information Protection platform found that over 70% of respondents identified “careless users” as a cause of their data loss, while fewer than 50% cited technical issues. This people problem is only aggravated as the macro landscape evolves, with more organizations embracing the cloud, hybrid work and workflow innovations like generative AI. It is for these reasons Proofpoint takes a human-centric approach to data loss.

The 2023 Gartner® Market Guide For Data Loss Prevention (DLP), which recognizes Proofpoint as a Representative Vendor, notes that when identifying a DLP solution, security and risk management leaders should “invest in a DLP solution that can understand the full lineage of the data, identify baseline activities for the user, and compare subsequent actions to the baseline activity by gathering contextual clues about the who, what, when and where of the data.” The Proofpoint Information Protection platform is the only solution that brings together the telemetry of content and user behavior across the most critical DLP channels—email, cloud applications, endpoint, and web. Our unified console supports the modern ways people work, and includes all policy management, workflows, alert management, classification sophistication, reporting, and dashboards that administrators and analysts need for accurate DLP and quick incident resolution.

“Proofpoint is a customer-first organization, so this Customers’ Choice distinction is for us an acknowledgment that they trust us as their preferred human-centric security partner to defend their data against careless, malicious and compromised users,” said Tim Choi, group vice president, product marketing, Proofpoint. “The reviews and ratings about Proofpoint Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) on Gartner® Peer Insights™ reinforce our market leadership and provide us with valuable feedback as we continue to transform the DLP space.”

Proofpoint Information Protection is deployed to 46 million+ users worldwide, making Proofpoint the second largest DLP vendor and trusted by the world’s biggest brands. As of March 15, 2024, Proofpoint customer feedback shared on Gartner® Peer Insights™ includes:

“Proofpoint has provided an amazing suite of tools for us to utilize in our cybersecurity routines, including the DLP module. The DLP piece specifically helps us narrow down PII and other information that may be unencrypted or leaking from various sources in our environment. With this tool we are able to keep a close eye on anything and everything outgoing and provide the proper training if there are outliers in the company.” – Cybersecurity Engineer, Transportation Industry

“Being able to easily customize and edit rules that fit our organization is one of the main things that make Proofpoint’s DLP product amazing. Also the support that Proofpoint offers when it comes to all their products is amazing, they help in every way possible.” – IT Security and Risk Management, Healthcare and Biotech Industry

“Proofpoint is an industry leader for a reason. Their blend of products and expertise can satisfy any companies security needs. Their DLP product is very customizable yet leaves us feeling secure knowing data is not leaving through unapproved channels.” – Engineer, Finance (non-banking) Industry

“Proofpoint provides consistent engagement and positive interactions. The technology is feature rich, and their response times are quick.” – Manager, Cybersecurity, Travel and Hospitality Industry

“Proofpoint email DLP has worked great out of the box and includes all the templates we need to protect sensitive data.” – Security Engineer, Travel and Hospitality Industry

Additional Resources:

Proofpoint ranked #2 globally in the Gartner Research Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2022 Neha Gupta, Yanna Dharmasthira, et al, 14 April 2023 Total Worldwide Software Revenue for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Products and Regions, 2021-2022 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

