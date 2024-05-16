Proofpoint Among First in Enterprise Archiving Industry to Achieve PCI Compliance Attestation

Proofpoint Archive customers will meet the globally recognized industry standards in place to secure and protect payment account data

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PCIDSS—Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced its Proofpoint Archive solution has achieved compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). With this attestation, Proofpoint Archive customers meet stringent industry standards to alleviate security vulnerabilities and protect payment account data, preventing cybercriminals from easily stealing and using personal financial information from payment transactions and processing systems.





Merchants and financial institutions that process and manage payment card information are on the front line of a high stakes battle for keeping payment data safe from theft and exploitation. According to the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 95% of data breaches are driven by financially motivated threat actors. Credit cards, as reported in 2024 by the Federal Trade Commission, are the top identity theft type, with more than 415,000 identity theft reports filed between new and existing accounts. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) was developed to encourage and enhance payment account data security and facilitate the broad adoption of consistent data security measures globally.

Organizations that do not meet PCI Security Standards remain prone to vulnerabilities throughout the card-processing ecosystem. For an entity to pass the PCI DSS assessment process, its technology providers that could impact the security of the cardholder data environment (CDE) must be compliant as well.

“Proofpoint continues to invest a double-digit percentage of revenue into Intelligent Compliance R&D,” said Kevin Leusing, senior vice president and general manager of Proofpoint’s Compliance business. “Our PCI Compliance attestation demonstrates our commitment to innovation and to our customers, which manifests as meaningful new features or even certification or compliance with significant standards that are critical for our clients’ business operations.”

Paving the way for the Enterprise Archiving Ecosystem

Proofpoint is one of the first among enterprise archiving vendors1 to announce it has fully demonstrated an Attestation of Compliance (AoC) and has achieved PCI DSS compliance. New and existing Proofpoint Archiving customers in the United States can easily subscribe to the optional service. Customers can request to view Proofpoint’s AoC and Responsibility Matrix for further PCI DSS validation.

Proofpoint Archive is part of the Proofpoint Intelligent Compliance package, which mitigates compliance risk and accelerates investigations by capturing and preserving digital communications. It offers a unified, human-centric view to monitor digital communications for corporate and regulatory compliance. And it enables effective investigations with AI-powered supervision and blazing fast search.

The PCI DSS attestation reinforces Proofpoint’s leadership in the archiving and compliance market. Last year, Gartner named Proofpoint a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Communications Governance2. This year, Radicati Group recognized Proofpoint as a “Top Player” in its Information Archiving Market Quadrant 2024.

For more on Proofpoint’s Intelligent Compliance solution, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/archiving-and-compliance.

For more on Proofpoint Archive, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/archiving-and-compliance/archive.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

______________________

1 Forrester, The Information Archiving Platforms Landscape, Q2 2024

2 Gartner, 2023 Market Guide for Digital Communications Governance, Michael Hoeck, November 13, 2023: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-market-guide-digital-communications-governance

Contacts

Estelle Derouet



Proofpoint, Inc.



pr@proofpoint.com