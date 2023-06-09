Proof of Talk 2023 Has Just Closed the First Round of Its Start-up Competition!

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi–The competitors for the ‘Top-10 Web3 Startup’ fame at Proof of Talk, organized by X Ventures, have altogether raised over $370 million in various funding rounds previously. Competitors include EtherMail, Sonr, RedStone, WeatherXM, Solity Network, and 3RM.

A few facts & figures:

Over 200 applications

60% are at seed stage

Sectors include NFT, DeFi

Applicants’ geographical location

The selected startups come from all over the world, demonstrating the breadth of global commitment to blockchain technology: San Francisco, Singapore, London, Berlin, Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Blockchain powers their solutions

The solutions proposed by the selected startups are powered by a variety of blockchains. Ethereum remains the most popular blockchain, however, we have also noticed the emergence of new blockchains, such as Polkadot, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain, which are attracting growing interest due to their unique characteristics.

Current funding and objectives

The selected startups have already raised impressive amounts of funding, but they also have ambitious goals for the future. Ternoa Wallet by Capsule Corp. Labs, for one, closed a $7.8 million (€7.3 million) seed funding round in October 2022 to promote NFT adoption and Web3 services in Dubai. Other notable competitors include EtherMail, Sonr, and RedStone, who have received $22 million (€20 million) in collective funding from Draper Labs, Outlier Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and 1kx, among others. Projects like WeatherXM, Solity Network, and 3RM—backed by leading angel investors like Stani Kulechov, Sandeep Nailwal and VCs like Shima Capital, Consensys VC and Protocol Labs — have also entered the Proof of Talk Competition.

Their business sectors

The selected startups operate in a variety of sectors, testifying to the diversity of blockchain use cases. We have companies focused on decentralized financial services (DeFi), NFTs, decentralized governance (DeGov), blockchain gaming, logistics, healthcare and renewable energy. Each startup brings a unique value proposition and seeks to solve real problems through the adoption of blockchain technology.

And this is just the beginning! See you on June 15th to discover the laureates.

For more information:

