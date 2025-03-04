Prommt, Chargebacks911 Partner to Revolutionize Transaction Protection

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chargebacks911, a global pioneer in chargeback prevention and management solutions, announced their official partnership with Prommt, a leading innovator in cloud-based, remote payment solutions, providing large enterprises with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that helps to protect against chargeback fraud and misuse.

Prommt’s innovative card and open banking payment solution has been pivotal in empowering merchants to secure remote customer payments efficiently and securely. Combining Chargebacks911’s industry-leading post-transaction solutions with Prommt’s remote payment platform, position merchants—especially those within sectors that experience high rates of chargebacks such as hospitality—in a stronger position to further strengthen their defense against chargebacks and reduce exposure to card fraud.

“This partnership brings together two fantastic technology solutions to give merchants the ability to manage their remote payments and online transactions with confidence,” said Monica Eaton, founder and CEO of Chargebacks911. “Together, we’re empowering businesses to proactively and reactively address vulnerabilities before they impact revenue, giving merchants the power to provide a frictionless, positive experience for their customers.”

While all industries face their fair share of obstacles when it comes to transactions, hotels, resorts, and other hospitality service providers often face unique challenges when managing bookings, cancellations, and payments, making fraud prevention and chargeback management essential to their operations. The hospitality industry generates an estimated $3 trillion in global revenue each year. However, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners estimate that between 5-6% of this revenue—or $150 billion—is lost to fraud.

Additionally, high-risk industries like travel and hospitality experience chargeback rates around 1.93%—significantly higher than the average chargeback rate of 0.5%. With Visa estimating that up to 75% of chargebacks are instances of chargeback fraud and misuse, this means the hospitality industry loses more than $43 billion annually to illegitimate transaction disputes.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing merchants with the tools and technology required to defend against card fraud and chargebacks,” said Donal McGuinness, CEO of Prommt. “By combining Prommt’s remote payments platform that offers flexible payment methods including card and Pay by Bank with Chargebacks911’s post-transaction solutions, we’re empowering our merchants—especially those in hospitality—to focus on growth and customer satisfaction.”

To learn more about how this partnership and Prommt’s cloud-based solutions are enhancing payment security and efficiency, visit https://www.prommt.com.

To learn more about how chargebacks can affect businesses and the different solutions to prevent and dispute them, visit: https://chargebacks911.com.

About Chargebacks911

Chargebacks911® drives profitability for online merchants by decreasing payment disputes and recovering revenue lost to chargeback fraud. Through a proprietary suite of software and service offerings, the company delivers transparent, end-to-end chargeback management solutions backed by the industry’s only performance-based ROI guarantee.

About Prommt

Founded in 2017, Prommt is a payments request platform that is revolutionizing remote payments for enterprises and their clients. Its innovative solutions enable fast, frictionless card and open banking payments. Prommt is an enterprise-grade solution that is built for teams, supporting multiple locations and provides powerful reporting, and alerting capabilities. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Prommt is used by businesses today across Europe and North America. For further information please visit https://www.prommt.com/

