Prominent Industry Analysts Presenting at Verint Engage 2024 Customer Engagement Conference

This year, Jay McBain, chief analyst at Canalys, will headline the Partner Summit. The session is built for all Verint partners dedicated to accelerating and improving customer engagement strategies with Verint solutions.

Additional featured analyst and market influencer speakers include:

Liz Miller (vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research – “The Myth, The Magic and The Mandate Known as AI.”

Blair Pleasant (president and principal analyst, COMMfusion) – “Not Just AI. AI Business Outcomes. Now.”

Donna Fluss (founder and president, DMG Consulting) – “2024 Research: Practical Trends in AI and CX.”

Keith Dawson (research director, CX, ISG Research) – “The Critical Need for an Open Platform.”

Robin Gareiss (CEO and principal analyst, Metrigy) – “Better EX for Better CX: Why Employee Experience Should Be a Top Priority.”

Sheila McGee-Smith (president and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics) – “How AI is Driving Outcomes in the Contact Center” and the Women in Technology (WIT) panel.

Derek Top (research director and principal analyst, Opus Research) – “Generative AI: The Practical and the Possible in CX Automation.”

Juanita Coley (CEO and founder, Solid Rock Consulting) – “Is Your WFM Solution Still Working for You?”

Rebecca Wettemann (CEO and principal analyst, Valoir) – “The Power of Behavioral Data.”

Engage 2024 will offer more than 50 sessions featuring leading industry analysts, representatives from major brands, partners and Verint solution experts who will share best practices in CX automation and customer engagement. With sessions designed for contact centers, back offices, compliance, customer experience, IT and operations, attendees will gain the insights and inspiration needed to solve their most pressing business challenges with AI.

“Engage 2024 is a convergence of the brightest minds in AI and CX automation,” says Verint’s Jasen Williams, global vice president, Corporate Marketing. “Attendees can gain new insights, learn best practices and network with their industry peers while learning about what’s possible now and in the future.”

Visit Engage 2024 for program updates and to register for the conference.

