PROMETRIKA Achieves Accreditation in Medidata Rave RTSM

Full Service CRO earns accreditation in Rave RTSM (Randomization and Trial Supply Management), their fifth accredited module in Medidata’s suite of clinical research products

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROMETRIKA, LLC, is proud to announce it has recently achieved accreditation on Medidata Rave RTSM. Rave RTSM ties subject randomization and management of study drug/supplies directly into the study’s Rave EDC system. This integration streamlines data entry, reduces redundant data entry as compared against separate systems, and allows for mid-stream changes with minimal disruption should study design change.

PROMETRIKA’s President and CEO, Miganush Stepanians, indicated that “PROMETRIKA’s accreditation in RTSM allows us to offer greater efficiencies in clinical trial management to our Sponsor partners. The inherently integrated nature of RTSM with Medidata Rave EDC addresses common challenges with randomization and timely clinical trial supply management.”

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes.

“Our partnership with PROMETRIKA has been growing for more than a decade, and it’s exciting to see them earn accreditations in Rave EDC, TSDV, eCOA, Coder, and now RTSM,” said Joe Mele, vice president of Partners, Medidata. “With this latest accreditation, PROMETRIKA can drive even greater value for their sponsors and customers, and help bring new drugs to patients faster.”

ABOUT PROMETRIKA, LLC

Founded in 2003 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, PROMETRIKA is a unique Clinical Research Organization, utilizing a collaborative approach to clinical development and execution with a close-knit, highly-experienced senior leadership team that remains involved throughout the duration of each trial. PROMETRIKA’s services include complete clinical operations and clinical trial management, data management, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics and programming, medical writing, and regulatory submissions.

Contacts

Kathy Zheng



617.844.0264



kzheng@prometrika.com