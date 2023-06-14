Promethium Brings the Power of Generative AI to the Data Fabric

Integration of ChatGPT Brings New Speed, Convenience and Intuition to Data Management and Analytics

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChatGPT–Promethium, a leading innovator in data management and analytics, announced availability of its groundbreaking generative AI-powered data fabric, which leverages the power of ChatGPT to provide a significant leap forward in data management and analysis, promising to transform the way organizations harness and leverage their data assets.





With the rapid proliferation of data across industries, traditional data management approaches are increasingly inadequate for current tools that rely heavily on manual processes. Recognizing the critical need for a faster and more intuitive solution, Promethium has harnessed the state-of-the-art language modeling capabilities of ChatGPT to develop a data fabric unlike anything seen before. Try it for free.

By utilizing the unprecedented capabilities of ChatGPT, Promethium’s generative AI-powered data fabric unlocks new possibilities for organizations with the ability to immediately and accurately transform raw data into actionable intelligence. The powerful combination of advanced machine learning and natural language processing allows users to:

Effortlessly engage with the system through a natural language interface, eliminating the need for complex coding or querying languages

Seamlessly integrate and consolidate data from diverse sources

Intuitively explore and interact with data, saving valuable time and resources on data exploration, trend analysis, or generating custom reports

“Promethium’s Generative AI-powered data fabric is a game-changer for data management,” said Kaycee Lai, Founder and CEO at Promethium. “By incorporating Generative AI, we’re further enabling organizations to unlock the true potential of their data, empowering all of their employees to make data-driven decisions with confidence and speed.”

Promethium’s generative AI-powered data fabric has already garnered significant attention from industry leaders. Companies across a wide range of sectors, including finance, healthcare, and retail, have partnered with Promethium to transform their data management and analysis processes, gaining a competitive edge in their respective markets with:

Fast data discovery through the most intuitive search functionality available

Instant data verification, with the ability to preview or sample data without moving it

Automated data assembly through a system that automatically recommends relationships across siloed data, and writes the query

Inbuilt visualization, removing the need to wait for charts to be created in complex BI tools

As Promethium continues to push the boundaries of AI and data management, the introduction of the company’s Generative AI-powered data fabric reaffirms Promethium’s commitment to revolutionizing the industry and empowering organizations to extract maximum value from their data assets.

For more information about Promethium and its Generative AI-powered data fabric, please visit www.promethium.ai or contact media relations at media@promethium.ai.

About Promethium

Promethium is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions. With a relentless focus on innovation, Promethium is at the forefront of developing advanced AI-powered tools to revolutionize data management and analysis. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Promethium empowers organizations to unlock the true potential of their data, making data-driven decisions with confidence and speed.

