Project Venkman and Gold Meets Golden Join Forces to Host a Celebrity VIP Experience Auction

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#charity–Project Venkman, in partnership with Gold Meets Golden, is excited to announce a celebrity VIP experience auction, benefitting Angel City Sports. The auction, which will end on February 28, will feature five unique packages, each offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a legend in their respective field.





The auction features four tickets to a US Gymnastics Finals round at the Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games, a meet and greet with gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci, signed merchandise, a photo op, and a commemorative NFT.

Another package includes four tickets to a Track & Field Finals round at the Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games, a meet and greet with legendary track star Jackie Joyner-Kersee, signed merchandise, a photo op, and a commemorative NFT.

A third package offers four tickets to a Diving Finals round at the Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games, a meet and greet with 4-time gold medalist diver Greg Louganis, signed merchandise, a photo op, and a commemorative NFT.

The auction also features a signed golden luxury piano, a photo op with a surprise performer, two tickets to Gold Meets Golden on January 13, 2024, and a commemorative NFT.

Finally, the auction includes two invitations for the President’s Suite to the 2023 US Open, including seating in the President’s Box, lunch in the President’s Dining Room, access to courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and a commemorative NFT.

All auction registrants will be able to bid through email or text message. The winners will be notified after the auction ends.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gold Meets Golden and to offer these incredible VIP experiences to our supporters,” said Gavin Gillas, CEO of Project Venkman. “This auction is a unique opportunity to bid on exclusive packages and make a positive impact by supporting Angel City Sports.”

To register to bid, simply visit the auction website at gmg.thereveal.io.

For more information about the auction, please contact Kelly Comis, kelly@projectvenkman.com

About Project Venkman

Project Venkman is a leading web3 studio focused on community building and celebrity memberships. The company is dedicated to creating once-in-a-lifetime fan moments and helping support incredible causes through its auctions and digital commemoratives. projectvenkman.com

About Gold Meets Golden

Gold Meets Golden is celebrating its 10th year as an events platform hosting the best of Hollywood and the incredible Olympic and Paralympic winners for an annual brunch to support incredible causes goldmeetsgolden.com

About Angel City Sports

Angel City Sports is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities to participate in sports and physical activity. The organization is committed to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for all individuals, regardless of ability. angelcitysports.org

Contacts

Kelly Comis



Kelly@projectvenkman.com

512.784.8784