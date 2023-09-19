Project Management Institute Unveils the 2023 Future 50 List Celebrating 50 Standout Rising Leaders Reshaping the Future

The 2023 honorees are redefining project success and driving innovation around the globe – from breaking down the language barriers hindering climate education, to navigating the future of AI.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Management Institute (PMI) today announced the 2023 Future 50 list, featuring 50 outstanding Rising Leaders who are transforming the world and reshaping the future through projects. These 50 individuals represent a new cohort of project professionals driving transformation across all PMI regions and several industries.









In the world today, global megatrends such as digital disruption, demographic shifts and the climate crisis are driving the future of business and society. At the same time, the global economy needs 25 million new project professionals by 2030. The 2023 Future 50 honorees are collectively setting an example and leading the charge in problem solving while creating a better world through projects.

Honorees from North America include Founder and Executive Director of Climate Cardinals, Sophia Kianni, whose nonprofit translated climate education materials in more than 100 languages. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Engineer, Christine Gebara is immersed in an ongoing project to help NASA explore how additive manufacturing can revolutionize spacecraft design. U.S. Air Force, Maj. Samuel Michael Clark and Civil Engineer Officer is known for his work building out infrastructure across the globe.

“PMI remains committed to uplifting the voices of those project professionals who aim higher, drive impact on society, and transform the world,” said Pierre Le Manh, President and Chief Executive Officer at PMI. “This year’s Future 50 list showcases the power of the PMI community and the role the next generation of project professionals play in creating global change.”

The full 2023 Future 50 List includes:

Abdalah Maiguizo, PMP

Aisha Garba

Alisha Arora

Antoine-Marie Préaut

Aurora Gualtieri, CAPM

Christine Gebara

Ernie Szeto, PMP

Felipe Lara Leyva

Florian Grigoleit

Fred Camus Yeomans

Gabriel Liguori, MD, PhD

Guruchandraprabu Ramanathan

Hafiz Naseer Afzal, PMP

Harshavardhana Gourineni

Hissah Bin Zuayer, PMI-ACP, PMP, PMI-PBA, PfMP

Jiawei Wang, PMP

Jin Chen, PMP

John Ndubuisi, PMP

Johnnie Stark, PMP

Jonas Hess

Jeffrey Lin

Kathleen Siminyu

Kevin Gemayel, PMP

Krystal Brady, DASSM, DAVSC, PMP

Lëmnec Tiller

Maha Khan, PMP

Manuel Praia, CAPM

Manwendra Singh, PMI-ACP, PMP

Mohammed Alsobhi, PMI-RMP, PMP, PgMP

Monique Sekhon

Nanma Gireesh

Naoji Matsuhisa

Nikky Chen, PMI-ACP, PMP

Norma Edith García-González

Nuha Hashem

Olalla García Pérez, PMI-ACP, PMP

Samuel Michael Clark, Major

Sarah Castle

Scarlin Marcelina Gómez Tejada, PMP

Sergio R. Hernández Torres, PMP

Shangqin Yi, PMP

Sophia Kianni

Taras Fedoruk, PMP

Tomás Giovanetti

Torge Oeverdiek, CAPM, PMP

Toyin Fatubarin, PMP

Tosin Oshinowo

Từ Đăng Khoa, PMI-ACP, PMP

Yu-Han Hsu (Janice)

Zenan He

The final list represents a full spectrum of regions, industries, and achievements in the project-focused world of work, where people have the skills and capabilities they need to make a difference and create change.

To read about what passions and missions drive the next generation of talent, visit PMI.org/Future50.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional organization for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and “changemakers” consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities. Visit us at www.PMI.org, https://www.linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, https://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter @PMInstitute.

PMI Trademarks

Project Management Institute and PMI are trademarks and/or registered marks of Project Management Institute, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Contacts

MaryKate Dougherty

External Communications Specialist



MaryKate.Dougherty@pmi.org