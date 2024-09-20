Project Management Institute Leading the Transformation of the Project Management Profession with Latest Next-Generation AI Offerings

Acquires “AI Best Practices” Leader Cognilytica to Enhance Training Content for Project Professionals and Unveils New Upgrades to PMI Infinity™

To continue guiding project professionals in adding more AI capabilities to their skillsets, PMI announced it has acquired Cognilytica, a leading firm focused on best practices research, training, and certification in AI, machine learning (ML), automation, data, and analytics for organizations and professionals. PMI will integrate into its offerings Cognilytica certifications and learning products, including its flagship CPMAI AI & ML project management training and certification. Thousands of pieces of thought-leading content, research, advisory, education, the AI Today podcast, and other key elements of AI-focused content will also be available to PMI members.

Based on decades of work focused on enterprise and emerging technology, the CPMAI model builds on Cognilytica’s experience with hundreds of real-world AI projects to increase the AI projects’ success. Cognilytica founders and AI thought leaders Ron Schmelzer and Kathleen Walch will join the PMI team.

“We are thrilled to join the PMI team to further enhance our commitment to advancing best practices around running and managing AI projects,” said Ron Schmelzer, managing partner of Cognilytica. “Since Cognilytica’s founding, we’ve been passionate about helping organizations build effective AI and data systems that can meet organizational needs while staying ahead of emerging best practices and approaches. Being a part of PMI allows us to continue to do this at a much greater scale,” said Kathleen Walch, managing partner of Cognilytica.

New Research: Two in Five Project Managers are superusers of Generative AI

PMI shares a new milestone in the adoption of AI in project management. A new research report, “Pushing the Limits: Transforming Project Management with GenAI Innovation,” found that high adopters of GenAI tools (those who use it in 50% or more of their projects) has increased by 86% since January 2024. Today, roughly two out of every five project professionals surveyed use GenAI in more than half of their project work. This increasing use of GenAI in project work further validates the need for project professionals to upskill, learn and experiment with this technology to ensure they stay ahead.

PMI Unveils Optimized Version of PMI Infinity™

PMI also unveiled new upgrades to PMI Infinity™, its popular AI assistant for project managers. Powered by GPT-4o (omni), PMI Infinity™ 2.0 is optimized for quicker and more accurate results with an expanded knowledge base. Experts continually contribute new content, keeping project professionals relevant and up to date with domain expertise from around the globe, including Cognilytica, Green Project Management and Center for Creative Leadership. With new document generation capabilities and custom templates, PMI Infinity™ users can benefit from enhanced efficiency, productivity and optimized workflows. Users can now input project details to create and refine essential documents for project-based work, such as project charter documents.

“The future of project management is already here and now at PMI’s Global Summit in Los Angeles this week,” said Pierre Le Manh, CEO of PMI. “Project professionals come to PMI for best-in-class tools and techniques to lead transformation in their organizations, their industries, and their careers. I’m delighted to unveil an upgrade to PMI Infinity™, the most innovative and comprehensive GenAI platform for project managers, and to welcome Cognilytica’s expertise to the PMI family, as together, we look to lead the AI transformation of project management and prepare project professionals to lead the AI transformation.”

PMI Global Summit 2024 kicks off today through September 21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and features a line-up of project professionals ranging from filmmakers to the gaming industry, global project professionals overseeing massive infrastructure projects, to leaders in virtually every vertical and region in the world. Global Summit will not only set the stage for the transformative change of GenAI in project management but also empower thousands of global members with the tools needed to elevate their skills in this always-evolving landscape.

About Cognilytica

Cognilytica is focused on Best Practices Research, Training and Certification in AI, ML, Automation, Data, and Analytics for Organizations and professionals. Founded in 2017 by technology and AI researchers Kathleen Walch and Ronald Schmelzer, Cognilytica’s trailblazing Cognitive Project Management for AI (CPMAI) methodology for project management training and certification has been adopted by large, medium and small organizations worldwide. CPMAI is built on the work of some of the most experienced best practice practitioners and analysts working at some of the largest organizations.

About PMI Infinity™ 2.0

Introduced in 2024, PMI Infinity™ is a generative AI assistant for use across project-based work. PMI Infinity™ is powered by GPT-4o, for improved accuracy and response quality. The new version – PMI Infinity™ 2.0 unveiled today – optimizes AI-driven responses and content generation for greater efficiency and effectiveness and brings accurate, faster, smarter and deeper conversations. As part of a continuous product update initiative, PMI Infinity™ 2.0 has an expanded Knowledge Base inclusive of diverse, high-quality content from the global PMI community of project professionals and third-party domain experts. PMI Infinity™ 2.0 also provides enhanced document generation, template and checklist tools for project professionals to elevate productivity, optimize workflow and achieve consistent time-saving results, as well as streamline project management tasks like planning, report generation and task delegation. The new Guided Experiences feature will allow users to learn, practice, and do through real-world scenarios to sharpen their skills with hands-on training and expert-led simulations.

About the New Milestone

Today, roughly two of every five of project professionals are utilizing Generative AI in more than half of their project work. PMI today announced an 86% increase in the use of GenAI by project managers for 50% or more of their projects. The results come from a new report, ‘Pushing the Limits: Transforming Project Management with GenAI Innovation,’ the second global survey of 500 project professionals, each representing their organization, collecting data from 18 industry sectors in 12 countries. It was designed to understand the state of GenAI adoption in the project management profession. The first study was concluded in January of 2024. In addition to the survey, PMI also interviewed 18 subject matter experts on GenAI and project management across 12 countries and five continents to help guide key takeaways from the research.

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

