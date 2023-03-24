Project Dorothy Energization Imminent

Interconnect Work Begins with Expected Completion by end of March

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SLNH #SLNH–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing, announced today that the final phase of its substation interconnection work has begun, which is expected to be completed by the end of March, 2023.

Following the completion of the substation work, final testing on all power infrastructure will commence. Assuming ERCOT final approval, Dorothy 1A is expected to stay on track to be energized the first week of April.

John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Computing, stated, “Following the recent announcement of Soluna’s funding from Spring Lane Capital, we have been able to mobilize our teams to keep on course to energize the first phase of Project Dorothy as safely and quickly as possible to bring value to our investors, shareholders, and partners.”

Project Dorothy is anticipated to be one of the lowest-cost facilities of its kind in North America. The project is named after Dorothy Vaughan, an African American mathematician and “human computer” who worked for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics and NASA in 1939. Learn more about the logistics of this facility here.

