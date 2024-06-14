Progressive Leasing Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

Customer Service Department of the Year Award Secured through Company’s Commitment to Superior Employee Engagement and High Customer Satisfaction Ratings

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) today announced its subsidiary company, Progressive Leasing, the leading provider of flexible and transparent lease-to-own purchase options, has been honored as a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Financial Services category of the 2024 American Business Awards®.





A pioneer in the virtual lease-to-own space, this is the second consecutive year Progressive Leasing has been honored by the Stevie Awards for its focus on high customer satisfaction, customer service excellence, and superior employee engagement.

“We appreciate our commitment to customer service is being recognized by The Stevie Awards,” said Trevor Thatcher, Chief Operations Officer of Progressive Leasing. “Progressive Leasing delivers a premier lease-to-own experience, from point-of-sale through customer service. We’re grateful to our service teams for the dedication and care they show every step of the way.”

The American Business Awards is a nationwide business awards program. More than 12,000 entries from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry are submitted each year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Winners were determined by a panel of more than 300 professionals worldwide.

“Progressive Leasing’s customer service department has achieved remarkable milestones, including a significant increase in NPS and eNPS scores, reduced complaints, and high customer satisfaction ratings. The focus on employee development, recognized through initiatives like the LIVE Elevated Recognition Program and PROG Career Tool, has led to improved retention rates and a supportive work environment. Continued commitment to employee well-being and flexible work options further enhances the department’s success,” said a Stevie Award Judge in response to Progressive Leasing’s 2024 application.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, a provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform Four. More information on PROG Holdings and its companies can be found at https://investor.progholdings.com/.

About Progressive Leasing

Progressive Leasing is a leading provider of in-store, ecommerce, and app-based point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions that provide transparent and competitive payment options and flexible terms intended to help credit challenged customers achieve merchandise ownership. The company has helped millions of consumers acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, mattresses, cell phones, and other products consumers need by utilizing a technology-based proprietary platform that provides instant decisioning results. More information on Progressive Leasing can be found on the company’s website, https://progleasing.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

