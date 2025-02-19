PROG Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated revenues of $623.3 million; Net earnings of $57.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $65.7 million

Diluted EPS of $1.34; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.80

Progressive Leasing GMV of $597.5 million, 9.1% growth year-over-year

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and Build today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"We finished 2024 with an excellent fourth quarter, delivering a third consecutive quarter of strong GMV growth and approximating the high end of our outlook ranges for both our revenues and earnings for the period," said PROG Holdings President and CEO Steve Michaels. "2024 was a successful year, driven by better-than-expected GMV growth, disciplined portfolio management, cost efficiencies, and continued execution on multiple strategic fronts. Our teams' execution across sales, marketing, and technology initiatives, combined with tighter credit conditions in the market, played a key role in driving a meaningful increase in new and repeat customers."

"As we move into 2025, we are excited about continuing to execute our three-pillared strategy to grow, enhance, and expand - investing in our businesses with a focus on increasing customer acquisition and lifetime value. We believe our cash-efficient model gives us the financial flexibility to invest in our future growth and return excess cash to shareholders, as we aim to maximize long-term value creation," concluded Michaels.

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $623.3 million, an increase of 8.0% from the same period in 2023.

Consolidated net earnings for the quarter were $57.5 million, compared with $18.6 million in the prior year period. The effective income tax rate was (37.5)% in the fourth quarter. The effective income tax rate was negative due to a $27.6 million deferred tax benefit related to an election which resulted in the deemed liquidation of a wholly-owned partnership for tax purposes. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $65.7 million, or 10.5% of revenues, compared with $61.0 million, or 10.6% of revenues for the same period in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.34, compared with $0.41 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.80 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $0.72 for the same period in 2023. The Company's weighted average shares outstanding assuming dilution in the fourth quarter was 5.1% lower year-over-year.

Progressive Leasing Results

Progressive Leasing's fourth quarter GMV of $597.5 million was up 9.1% compared to the same period in 2023. The provision for lease merchandise write-offs for the quarter was 7.9%. For the full year 2024, our provision for lease merchandise write-offs was 7.5%, within our 6-8% targeted annual range.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

PROG Holdings ended the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash of $95.7 million and gross debt of $650.0 million. The Company repurchased $40.5 million of its stock in the fourth quarter at an average price of $47.03 per share, leaving $361.3 million of repurchase authorization under its $500 million share repurchase program. Additionally, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

2025 Outlook

PROG Holdings is issuing full year and Q1 2025 outlook for revenues, consolidated net earnings, segment earnings before taxes, adjusted EBITDA, GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS. This outlook assumes a difficult operating environment with continued soft demand for consumer durable goods, no material changes in the Company's decisioning posture, an effective tax rate for Non-GAAP EPS of approximately 28%, no material increase in the unemployment rate for our consumer, and no impact from additional share repurchases.

Full Year 2025 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 2,515,000 $ 2,590,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 115,500 133,500 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 260,000 280,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 2.82 3.22 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 3.10 3.50 Progressive Leasing - Total Revenues 2,385,000 2,445,000 Progressive Leasing - Earnings Before Taxes 181,000 195,000 Progressive Leasing - Adjusted EBITDA 260,000 275,000 Vive - Total Revenues 65,000 70,000 Vive - Loss Before Taxes (5,500 ) (2,500 ) Vive - Adjusted EBITDA (2,500 ) — Other - Total Revenues 65,000 75,000 Other - Loss Before Taxes (9,000 ) (6,000 ) Other - Adjusted EBITDA 2,500 5,000

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 665,000 $ 685,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 28,000 32,000 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 63,000 68,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 0.73 0.78 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 0.80 0.85

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Lease Revenues and Fees $ 592,872 $ 557,484 $ 2,366,489 $ 2,333,588 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable 30,448 19,917 97,007 74,676 623,320 577,401 2,463,496 2,408,264 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 403,661 374,146 1,621,101 1,576,303 Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-offs 46,678 38,955 178,338 155,250 Operating Expenses 122,810 128,932 469,160 451,084 573,149 542,033 2,268,599 2,182,637 OPERATING PROFIT 50,171 35,368 194,897 225,627 Interest Expense, Net (8,316 ) (6,857 ) (31,289 ) (29,406 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 41,855 28,511 163,608 196,221 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (15,692 ) 9,936 (33,641 ) 57,383 NET EARNINGS $ 57,547 $ 18,575 $ 197,249 $ 138,838 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.39 $ 0.42 $ 4.63 $ 3.02 Assuming Dilution $ 1.34 $ 0.41 $ 4.53 $ 2.98 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE: Common Stock $ 0.12 $ — $ 0.48 $ — WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 41,438 44,337 42,584 46,034 Assuming Dilution 42,796 45,075 43,549 46,550

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 95,655 $ 155,416 Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $71,607 in 2024 and $64,180 in 2023) 80,225 67,879 Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $440,831 in 2024 and $423,466 in 2023) 680,242 633,427 Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of $57,342 in 2024 and $50,022 in 2023) 146,985 126,823 Property and Equipment, Net 21,443 24,104 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 4,035 9,271 Goodwill 296,061 296,061 Other Intangibles, Net 73,775 91,664 Income Tax Receivable 10,644 32,918 Deferred Income Tax Assets 26,472 2,981 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 78,230 50,711 Total Assets $ 1,513,767 $ 1,491,255 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 93,190 $ 151,259 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 74,320 104,838 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 40,917 35,713 Operating Lease Liabilities 11,496 15,849 Debt, Net 643,563 592,265 Total Liabilities 863,486 899,924 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 225,000,000 Shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; Shares Issued: 82,078,654 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 41,039 41,039 Additional Paid-in Capital 358,538 352,421 Retained Earnings 1,469,450 1,293,073 1,869,027 1,686,533 Less: Treasury Shares at Cost Common Stock: 41,262,901 Shares at December 31, 2024 and 38,404,527 at December 31, 2023 (1,218,746 ) (1,095,202 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 650,281 591,331 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,513,767 $ 1,491,255

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Earnings $ 197,249 $ 138,838 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 1,621,101 1,576,303 Other Depreciation and Amortization 26,977 32,032 Provisions for Accounts Receivable and Loan Losses 386,558 345,383 Stock-Based Compensation 29,179 24,920 Deferred Income Taxes (56,030 ) (32,449 ) Impairment of Goodwill and Other Assets 6,018 — Income Tax Benefit from Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position (51,443 ) — Non-Cash Lease Expense (3,632 ) (2,669 ) Other Changes, Net (2,640 ) (5,992 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Additions to Lease Merchandise (1,850,425 ) (1,721,117 ) Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed 182,509 159,430 Accounts Receivable (342,954 ) (307,984 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (25,394 ) (2,110 ) Income Tax Receivable and Payable 24,743 (14,188 ) Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses (8,495 ) 15,200 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 5,204 (1,361 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 138,525 204,236 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investments in Loans Receivable (459,463 ) (214,686 ) Proceeds from Loans Receivable 388,437 185,056 Outflows on Purchases of Property and Equipment (8,316 ) (9,616 ) Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment 131 48 Other Proceeds 41 365 Cash Used in Investing Activities (79,170 ) (38,833 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on Revolving Facility 50,000 — Acquisition of Treasury Stock (138,651 ) (139,573 ) Dividends Paid (20,393 ) — Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option and Employee Purchase Plans 2,364 1,357 Cash Paid for Shares Withheld for Employee Taxes (9,660 ) (3,622 ) Debt Issuance Costs (2,776 ) (29 ) Cash Used in Financing Activities (119,116 ) (141,867 ) (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (59,761 ) 23,536 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 155,416 131,880 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 95,655 $ 155,416 Net Cash Paid During the Period: Interest $ 37,033 $ 36,991 Income Taxes $ 49,840 $ 100,433

PROG Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Revenues by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 592,872 $ — $ — $ 592,872 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable — 16,943 13,505 30,448 Total Revenues $ 592,872 $ 16,943 $ 13,505 $ 623,320

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 557,484 $ — $ — $ 557,484 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable — 17,025 2,892 19,917 Total Revenues $ 557,484 $ 17,025 $ 2,892 $ 577,401

PROG Holdings, Inc. Annual Revenues by Segment (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 2,366,489 $ — $ — $ 2,366,489 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable — 64,415 32,592 97,007 Total Revenues $ 2,366,489 $ 64,415 $ 32,592 $ 2,463,496

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 2,333,588 $ — $ — $ 2,333,588 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable — 68,912 5,764 74,676 Total Revenues $ 2,333,588 $ 68,912 $ 5,764 $ 2,408,264

PROG Holdings, Inc. Gross Merchandise Volume by Quarter (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Progressive Leasing $ 597,493 $ 547,575 Vive 34,979 31,918 Other 134,580 53,260 Total GMV $ 767,052 $ 632,753

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2025 and first quarter 2025 outlook excludes intangible amortization expense. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, net of insurance recoveries, reversal of the uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020, and the tax benefit associated with the deemed liquidation of a partnership for tax purposes. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, regulatory insurance recoveries, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. The amount for the after-tax non-GAAP adjustment, which is tax effected using our statutory tax rate, can be found in the reconciliation of net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution to non-GAAP net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution table in this press release.

The Adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company’s earnings before interest expense, net, depreciation on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 and first quarter 2025 outlook excludes stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and costs related to the cybersecurity incident, net of insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident and regulatory insurance recoveries. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the segment EBITDA tables in this press release.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings, and adjusted EBITDA provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. We believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results with our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA also provides management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company’s GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes of the Company’s segments, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

