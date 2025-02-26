Profound Medical Standardizes on AcuityMD Intelligence Platform for MedTech as Foundation for Growing Organization

AcuityMD platform helps drive the first incision-free, radiation-free robotic treatment for prostate disease faster to more healthcare providers nationwide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AcuityMD, the intelligence platform for the medical technology (MedTech) industry, has been selected by Profound Medical, a medical device company developing customizable, incision-free therapies that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging, thermal ultrasound, and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue – specifically for prostate diseases. Profound Medical is standardizing its organization on AcuityMD’s complete suite of commercial intelligence solutions to bring its breakthrough TULSA-PRO® technology to more healthcare providers nationwide.

Nearly 60% of men diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer are managed with active surveillance – a ‘wait-and-see’ approach – because traditional treatments often cause severe, permanent side effects such as incontinence and erectile dysfunction. Profound Medical provides patients with a better alternative for whole or partial gland ablation, whether for low-risk, intermediate-risk, or more severe disease states. Indicated for transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA) of prostate tissue, TULSA-PRO is the first incision-free, radiation-free treatment for prostate disease. The procedure, which is now reimbursed by Medicare with a Category 1 CPT code, can also be conveniently performed in various outpatient settings – hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based laboratories (OBLs).

AcuityMD provided Profound Medical a smart, efficient way to accelerate the delivery of TULSA-PRO to healthcare providers.

Profound Medical had been using a general customer relationship management (CRM) system with spotty market data. As a fast-growing company, they needed a powerhouse system with integrated MedTech workflows that not only helped sales identify the providers that could benefit from TULSA-PRO but also incorporated reliable commercial intelligence to guide strategic decision-making. Profound Medical also wanted industry-specific functionality for territory, contract, and long-term customer engagement management. After reviewing AcuityMD’s platform – including all modules Pipeline, Targeting, Markets, Territories, plus newer modules Contracts and Care Journeys, both launched in 2024 – and speaking to customer referrals, Profound Medical doubled-down on AcuityMD’s entire suite.

“We are building something important and want to do it right alongside a technology provider that will partner with us as we grow,” said Tom Tamberrino, Chief Commercial Officer at Profound Medical. “The people at AcuityMD are as driven to get TULSA-PRO into the market as we are, and their platform is proving instrumental to helping us identify which physicians are treating prostate disease and where, as well as uncovering the high-volume regions where we need to strategically hire more sales professionals.”

Tamberrino added, “We wanted a solution that was more than a one-note sales tool or generic CRM. AcuityMD provides value not just for our sales professionals but also our regional leaders, financial team, marketers, and even manufacturing groups. It’s a comprehensive platform solution that delivers industry intelligence that all our teams can use for better decision-making.”

AcuityMD’s platform is built for the MedTech industry’s unique commercialization process and combines streamlined workflows with robust data, enabling sales, marketing, and national accounts teams to build comprehensive strategies focused on their best opportunities.

“Profound Medical is solving a longstanding men’s health problem by offering an innovative procedure for prostate disease that also preserves quality-of-life,” said Michael Monovoukas, CEO and co-founder of AcuityMD. “We are proud to partner with Profound Medical to help identify their best opportunities so they can achieve their goals and bring revolutionary TULSA-PRO technology to as many patients as possible.”

About AcuityMD

AcuityMD is the intelligence platform for MedTech. More than 300 MedTech companies – including six of the top 10 – use AcuityMD to identify target markets, surface top opportunities, and grow their business. With customers ranging from pre-commercial to enterprise, AcuityMD is committed to delivering the right insights so companies can understand where and how to sell faster to accelerate the adoption of medical technology.

