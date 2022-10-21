Profiles of Five Major Corporations With In-House Technical Textile Filter Media Manufacturing Operations: 3M, Cummins, Danaher Corporation, Filtration Group, & Parker Hannifin Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Profiles of Five Major Corporations With In-House Technical Textile Filter Media Manufacturing Operations” report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides information about the activities, investments, marketing strategies and product strategies of five major companies with filter media operations, namely: 3M; Cummins; Danaher Corporation; Filtration Group; and Parker Hannifin Corporation. The report also provides data on the size of the filtration market and sales achieved by these five companies.

The filtration industry is highly diversified and serves a global market which is large and fast growing. The industry benefits from repeat business in after-sales and enjoys high profit margins compared with other industries.

Furthermore, there are several opportunities for growth within the industry, including rising demand for water filtration, continuous requirements for improvements in filtration efficiency, and supplying the needs of new industries such as biopharmaceuticals, electric vehicles and mega data centres. As such, filtration companies represent attractive investment propositions.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

FIVE MAJOR COMPANIES WITH FILTER MEDIA OPERATIONS

3M

CUMMINS

Filtration

COVID-19

DANAHER CORPORATION

Pall

Diversity of the filtration industry

FILTRATION GROUP

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

Companies Mentioned

3M

Cummins

Danaher Corporation

Filtration Group

Parker Hannifin Corporation

