Profiles of Five Major Corporations With In-House Technical Textile Filter Media Manufacturing Operations: 3M, Cummins, Danaher Corporation, Filtration Group, & Parker Hannifin Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Profiles of Five Major Corporations With In-House Technical Textile Filter Media Manufacturing Operations” report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report provides information about the activities, investments, marketing strategies and product strategies of five major companies with filter media operations, namely: 3M; Cummins; Danaher Corporation; Filtration Group; and Parker Hannifin Corporation. The report also provides data on the size of the filtration market and sales achieved by these five companies.
The filtration industry is highly diversified and serves a global market which is large and fast growing. The industry benefits from repeat business in after-sales and enjoys high profit margins compared with other industries.
Furthermore, there are several opportunities for growth within the industry, including rising demand for water filtration, continuous requirements for improvements in filtration efficiency, and supplying the needs of new industries such as biopharmaceuticals, electric vehicles and mega data centres. As such, filtration companies represent attractive investment propositions.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
FIVE MAJOR COMPANIES WITH FILTER MEDIA OPERATIONS
3M
CUMMINS
- Filtration
- COVID-19
DANAHER CORPORATION
- Pall
- Diversity of the filtration industry
FILTRATION GROUP
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Cummins
- Danaher Corporation
- Filtration Group
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5b4hu
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900