Professor Andrew L. Hopkins elected Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences

Second prestigious honour recognising “exceptional contributions to biomedical and health science”

Follows “double” Prix Galien award for Exscientia

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Professor Andrew Hopkins FRS FRSE, founder and Chief Executive of Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI), has been elected a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, one of the United Kingdom’s four National Academies. He joins the Academy’s 2023 cohort of 59 distinguished science leaders who have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to the advancement of biomedical and health science, cutting edge research discoveries and translating developments into benefits for patients and wider society.

This second prestigious recognition follows Andrew’s election to Fellow of the Royal Society on May 10, 2023, another of the UK’s National Societies and the world’s oldest independent academic scientific body. Fellows of both Societies are elected for life.

Both honours reflect Andrew’s life-long passion for harnessing the power of innovative technologies to discover and develop high-quality medicines to benefit patients. After publishing pioneering scientific papers on how machine learning and generative algorithms could be used to design novel drug leads, in 2012 he founded Exscientia, an AI-driven precision medicine company, to create and develop the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner.

As CEO of Exscientia, Andrew led the group who discovered the first AI-designed drugs to enter human clinical trials. Today, he heads a global team of over 400 scientists and technology experts based in the UK, Austria, US and beyond. For its end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform, Exscientia won the Prix Galien USA for Digital Health in 2022, and the Prix Galien UK in the same category on May 11, 2023. Prior to Exscientia, Andrew held the Chairs of Medicinal Informatics and Translational Biology at the University of Dundee and spent a decade at Pfizer Inc. leading various informatics groups. He received his doctorate in biophysics from Oxford University and holds an Honorary Chair at the University of Dundee.

“To receive not one, but two such prestigious honours, in addition to a ‘double’ Prix Galien for Exscientia, is a fantastic recognition of the work of our team that I am privileged to lead,” said Andrew. “I’m humbled by being elected to join Britain’s and the world’s most distinguished pioneers in medical sciences at the Academy. And grateful to be working with outstanding professionals here at Exscientia, who collaborate with passion and determination to transform the trajectory of human health.”

Professor Dame Anne Johnson PMedSci, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences, said: “These new Fellows are pioneering biomedical research and driving life-saving improvements in healthcare […]. It’s a pleasure to recognise and celebrate their exceptional talent by welcoming them to the Fellowship.”

Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients. Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

