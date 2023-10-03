PROEN elevates digital experiences across Thailand with deployment of Qwilt and Cisco’s Open Caching-based CDN

News Summary





PROEN adopts joint solution integrating Qwilt’s Open Edge CDN, based on Open Caching, with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure

New partnership enables PROEN to support full CDN functionality, bringing better digital experiences to millions of end users throughout Thailand

PROEN deployment enables national content delivery coverage across all of Thailand today, while preparing for delivery of future applications from the Open Edge

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROEN Corp Public Company Limited (PROEN), a leading provider of Internet, data, ICT, and business telecom services across Thailand, has deployed Qwilt and Cisco’s Open Edge Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution to improve the quality and delivery capacity of digital content and applications. In doing so, it becomes an active participant in the content delivery value chain by partnering with content publishers and enterprise customers across Thailand to deliver streaming media and data efficiently and rapidly.

The deployment sees PROEN embed Qwilt’s Open Caching-based architecture deeply into its network edge, enabling the delivery of increased data volumes across its network and improving the quality of experience for end users throughout Thailand. The partnership equips PROEN with next-generation content delivery infrastructure and provides open APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) to content publishers looking to deliver content with the highest quality. With full-country coverage, the deployment will include activating Open Caching services at multiple distributed PROEN sites across Thailand.

Naris Ratyiam, Chief Commercial Officer, PROEN, said: “Our partnership with Qwilt and Cisco is an exciting step in our mission to strengthen our network and deliver superior experiences to our customers. By building Qwilt’s Open Edge solution into our infrastructure, we’re creating an open and unified content delivery solution that will bring numerous benefits to content publishers when they utilize the service, including current PROEN partners such as MCOT, Channel 3, and Buga Boo. This deployment enables us to tackle the rapidly growing demands for live streaming, video-on-demand, and application services head-on while ensuring these experiences are delivered consistently in the highest quality.”

Theodore Tzevelekis, VP, Cisco, said: “By deploying our joint Open Edge solution with Qwilt, PROEN gains access to a platform that meets the needs for high-quality streaming experiences while opening the door to exciting future edge computing use cases. We’re delighted to have PROEN on board and excited to help deliver exceptional digital experiences for its customers in Thailand.”

“We’re delighted to welcome PROEN as the latest service provider to join our Open Edge movement. Each new deployment expands our global, all-edge network and gives us the opportunity to play a significant role in helping enhance the seamless delivery of digital services to many millions of consumers,” said Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt. “Embedded at the edge of PROEN’s network, closest to users, our Open Edge CDN goes beyond offering traditional CDN functionality – it ensures users across Thailand experience the highest quality and fastest delivery, whether they’re consuming streaming video, playing online games, or downloading massive files. This strategic deployment reflects PROEN’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its valued customers and reinforces its position as one of Thailand’s leading service providers.”

Today, 150+ service providers have partnered with Qwilt to enable the Open Edge in their networks, together serving over one billion unique subscribers globally. They include Verizon in North America; TIM Brazil and Telecom Argentina in Latin America; Airtel in India; J:COM in Asia-Pacific; BT in the UK; and Telefónica and Vodafone in EMEA.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s mission is to deliver connected experiences at the quality they were imagined. Its model is built on partnerships with service providers and content publishers, globally, to create a fabric that powers high-performance delivery of media and applications at the very edge of neighborhoods, big and small.

Qwilt’s open architecture and inclusive business model make local edge delivery more accessible than ever, unlocking more reliable, higher-quality experiences at greater scale. A growing number of the world’s leading content publishers and cable, telco, and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud services, including Airtel, BT, Telecom Argentina, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, TIM Brazil, Verizon, and Vodafone.

Founded in 2010, Qwilt is a leader of the Open Caching movement and a founding member of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disruptive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit www.qwilt.com.

