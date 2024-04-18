Proemion Holding GmbH Agrees to Acquire TrendMiner NV to Expand Industrial Asset-Monitoring and Analytics Platform

Acquisition allows Proemion, backed by Battery Ventures, to offer software in a broader range of industrial settings

FULDA, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#industrialtech–Proemion Holding GmbH, a global provider of advanced data and analytics technology for mobile industrial assets, announced an agreement to acquire TrendMiner NV, an industrial analytics company, from Software AG.





The spinout and acquisition of TrendMiner, based in Belgium, will significantly expand Proemion’s existing analytics capabilities for critical industrial equipment, which help equipment manufacturers and operators gather machine data remotely and continuously to maximize uptime and performance. TrendMiner produces a complementary, web-based, self-service analytics platform for monitoring critical equipment inside complex industrial environments. The technology allows teams to collaborate, learn and improve the overall performance of all production.

TrendMiner’s technology is used across industries including chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, power generation, food and beverage, and high-tech manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to welcome TrendMiner to the Proemion family and expand our business into exciting new areas of machine and industrial monitoring,” said Robert Thomas Michaelides, Proemion’s CEO. “TrendMiner will allow us to provide critical analytics software in a broader range of industrial settings, sell to a new cohort of customers and help companies operate more efficient, safer and greener industrial facilities. We look forward to building upon TrendMiner’s robust offering for the process industries and further enhancing the capabilities TrendMiner provides to leading process manufacturing companies globally.”

Joan van de Wetering, CEO of TrendMiner, added: “Partnering with Proemion will provide us with a robust platform to continue investing in our leading, advanced industrial analytics solution inside the plant and outside the plant.” Proemion will continue to sell products under the TrendMiner brand.

Proemion was founded in 1987 and partnered with Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, in late 2022. The company’s technology allows customers—who operate in industries including construction, agriculture, logistics and natural resources—to better manage equipment, plan maintenance, save fuel costs, generate CO2 emission reports and more.

“In our inter-connected world, data and analytics technology has become critical for industrial companies to maintain and operate advanced systems and critical equipment,” said Max Kaye, a Battery principal who serves on Proemion’s board. “Acquiring TrendMiner opens up huge new possibilities for Proemion to expand its offerings and help more industrial customers elevate their businesses.”

About Proemion Holding GmbH

Founded in 1987, Proemion Holding GmbH (“Proemion”) serves global industrial OEMs and operators from its offices in Fulda, Germany, Dayton, Ohio and Seoul, South Korea.

For more information, please visit: www.proemion.com

