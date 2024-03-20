Product Success or Failure Comes Down to Data: How Statsig is Redefining Product Building with its Comprehensive, Integrated, Product Analytics

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In today’s economic climate, efficiency and resource allocation are more crucial than ever. Businesses are grappling with fragmented experiences when attempting to practice data-driven product development as they are using a series of siloed tools. This leads to disjointed decision-making, multiple sources of truth, and wasted energy managing and moving data. This fragmentation not only wastes valuable resources but also prevents companies from adopting a cohesive, data-driven approach throughout the product development lifecycle. This could mean increased costs due to overlapping subscriptions, lost time manually stitching together point solutions, and potential revenue losses for shipping product features that don’t move the needle.









The solution lies in integrating these tools into a unified platform, which represents a significant advantage in the race to win customers. By consolidating product data analysis, hypothesis testing, feature deployment, and success measurement into one streamlined tool, businesses can reduce overhead costs, improve team productivity, and enhance product decision-making. This holistic approach ensures that investments in product development are based on solid, data-driven insights, leading to better allocation of resources and higher returns on investment. In an era where every dollar counts, a unified tool that bridges the gaps in the data-driven product development process is not just a convenience—it’s an economic necessity.

Statsig customer Dave Cummings, who is the Engineering Manager for ChatGPT at OpenAI, stated “At OpenAI, we want to iterate as fast as possible. Statsig enables us to grow, scale, and learn efficiently. Integrating experimentation with product analytics and feature flagging has been crucial for quickly understanding and addressing our users’ top priorities.”

By leveraging Statsig’s comprehensive tools, OpenAI has positioned itself strongly in the AI space, experimenting and analyzing real user behavior in production, ensuring it can respond more effectively to user needs in real time.

Statsig’s strategic move to create a unified platform underscores the importance of robust product analytics as a starting point in modern product development. Not only does a unified platform just make sense, it also makes dollars. As stated by Statsig Product Manager, Akin Olugbade, “You don’t have to incur 3x the spend for 1/3 the functionality using disjointed products anymore.”

Statsig launching integrated Product Analytics to expand their platform marks a pivotal moment for companies worldwide. By bridging the critical gaps between gathering insights, measuring impact, and broadly delivering a successful feature, Statsig not only simplifies the product development process but also empowers businesses to make strategic, data-informed decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

As organizations like OpenAI have already begun to experience, the synergy of experimentation, analytics, and feature management under one umbrella is transforming the landscape of data-driven product development.

In the quest to deliver exceptional user experiences and drive successful business outcomes, modern companies can no longer overlook the power of data-driven decisions. As Statsig CEO Vijaye Raji stated, “We are in a new era where making informed decisions quickly and effectively isn’t just possible, it’s expected.”

This is just another in a series of innovative moves by Statsig, including free feature flags for all, pricing for all budgets, and buying out the cityscape of SF.

Statsig is the leading product experimentation platform that helps businesses use data to ship fast and build better products. Companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Figma, Notion, Flipkart, Eventbrite, Ancestry, Headspace, and Univision use Statsig to manage feature rollouts, automate experiments, and make decisions based on performance metrics. Founded in 2021 by former Facebook engineers, Statsig supports thousands of experiments impacting over a billion end users globally. Statsig democratizes experimentation, an essential aspect of reducing development risk, and previously only accessible to big tech companies.

