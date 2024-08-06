Product Stewardship Society Spotlights Green Chemistry and PFAS Replacements with PSX 2024 Keynote Speakers

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIHA’s Product Stewardship Society is pleased to announce John Warner and Linda Lee, PhD, as the opening and closing keynote speakers at PSX 2024, the society’s annual meeting being held October 15-17 in Denver, Colorado. The Society is the leading association for product stewardship and sustainability professionals.





John Warner is one of Green Chemistry’s original founders, having coauthored the book which defines it and its 12 principles with Paula Anastas in 1998. As an industrial chemist, he has produced over 350 patents, worked with hundreds of companies worldwide, and serves on the sustainability advisory boards of several multinational companies. Warner will deliver the opening keynote on October 15, addressing the history and background of Green Chemistry and discussing opportunities for the next generation of materials designers to create a safer and more sustainable future.

Linda S. Lee, PhD, is a Purdue University Professor in Agronomy, College of Agriculture Assistant Dean of Research and Graduate Education, Professor in Environmental and Ecological Engineering, and Program Head for the Ecological Sciences and Engineering Interdisciplinary Graduate Program. For two decades, she has pioneered research on emerging “compounds of concern,” with much of her work focused on called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). In her October 17 closing keynote, she will address the viability and best management strategies of emerging, alternative, yet still problematic, “still-PFAS” substances that are replacing phased out or banned PFAS, as well as the paradigm shift in our thinking to other types of alternatives.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John Warner and Dr. Linda Lee as our keynote speakers at this year’s conference,” said Larry Sloan, CEO of AIHA’s Product Stewardship Society. “Their perspectives on these critical topics will provide a wealth of knowledge for product stewards and support our vision of a world of safe, trusted, and sustainable products.”

Since its 2014 debut, PSX has become the most comprehensive leadership forum for strategies that guide product stewardship professionals in an ever-changing global economy. The focus of the conference is to provide attendees with the latest trends in education, valuable solutions to their daily challenges, and networking opportunities to deepen their knowledge and relationships.

To learn more about PSX 2024 and check the agenda, please visit the conference’s website at www.psx.org.

About the Product Stewardship Society

Founded in 2012, the Product Stewardship Society is a professional organization exclusively for product stewards. We empower and inspire a global community of professionals who work collaboratively to drive safer and more sustainable products and innovate better solutions for consumers, employees, companies, and the planet. The Product Stewardship Society is an affiliate of AIHA. For more information, visit www.productstewards.org.

Contacts

Jessie Lewis



Marketing Director, AIHA



(703) 846-0742 (Eastern Time)