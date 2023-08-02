<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Product Science Introduces the "Delay Indicator" Feature to Enhance Mobile App Performance...
Business Wire

Product Science Introduces the “Delay Indicator” Feature to Enhance Mobile App Performance Analysis

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Product Science is a deep tech startup that is disrupting the mobile performance engineering industry with its AI-powered tools that enable developers to quickly identify and remediate causes of slow app performance. Today, PS Tool unveils its latest feature, the “Delay Indicator,” designed to remove the ambiguity of prioritizing performance optimization.


By highlighting delays (functions executed in a manner that creates additional, unnecessary wait time for users) within execution paths, developers can now identify the exact code function to optimize, accelerating the time to improve user experiences. With a single click, this feature transforms the way developers analyze performance problems in their mobile applications: PS Tool displays the execution path and highlights delays between functions that were prioritized, scheduled, or executed in a suboptimal manner, causing unnecessary wait time for users.

Here’s how the “Delay Indicator” feature works:

  • Video preview: Using our video-trace synchronization feature, locate the moment in the video where the UI change happened (screen rendered).
  • Automatic path identification: Simply select the slice that represents the code, and PS Tool will automatically display the execution path while highlighting delays between functions.
  • Focus on urgent issues: Developers visually prioritize the most critical performance issues.

Product Science is committed to empowering app developers to optimize mobile performance seamlessly and efficiently. The “Delay Indicator” feature is just one of many innovative tools the company offers. To learn more about how you and your team can leverage the power of PS Tool, request a demo today and discover how Product Science can revolutionize your app development process.

About Product Science

At Product Science, our mission is to eliminate delays caused by software inefficiency. We believe that time is humanity’s most valuable non-renewable resource. We are committed to creating a world where software operates at its highest potential, enabling people to make the most of their time to focus on what’s truly important.

Product Science was founded in 2021 by David, Daniil, and Maria Liberman and backed by Coatue, K5, Mantis.

Contacts

Tatiana Charchian

Phone: 424-420-7544

Email: tatiana.charchian@productscience.ai

Articoli correlati

Paycom expands employee-guided payroll into Canada

Business Wire Business Wire -
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced it...
Continua a leggere

Paycom launches Everyday, ensuring compliant daily payrolls

Business Wire Business Wire -
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of HR software, launched its latest product, Everyday™, allowing...
Continua a leggere

Pinterest Investor Day to Take Place September 19, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will hold an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php