Prodoscore Unveils First-of-its-Kind AI Functionality to Enhance Manager and Employee Performance

New Technology Leverages Real-Time Productivity Insights to Uncover Growth Opportunities and Assist with Employee Coaching

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#actionableinsights--Prodoscore, a leading provider of employee productivity and data intelligence software, today unveiled a new, first-of-its-kind AI functionality designed to enhance the performance of employees and their managers.

“Employees are the backbone of every organization. And with that in mind, leaders are responsible for ensuring that all workers have the most advanced tools to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Sam Naficy, Prodoscore CEO. “By harnessing the power of data and AI, businesses can unlock invaluable insights into productivity trends that empower employees to gain a deeper understanding of their performance while giving managers information to help their teams excel.”

Prodoscore’s latest AI enhancements leverage real-time productivity insights to assess employee contributions, benchmark against peers, and identify ways to boost overall success. Employees receive a comprehensive summary of their achievements and strengths and constructive recommendations to improve or maintain performance.

Simultaneously, managers gain visibility into employee productivity and contributions such as general score trends, fluctuations in business tool utilization, meeting activity, and more – and receive actionable recommendations for performance improvement, including suggested coaching questions to support team development.

“Knowledge is power, and data equips managers to lead more effectively and employees to play a more active role in their development,” added Mr. Naficy. “The key takeaway is that organizations must do more to prioritize their people and find innovative ways to support personal growth. Prodoscore is committed to continuously evolving our tools to strengthen teams, increase engagement, and foster long-term success.”

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is an AI-powered and employee-centric data intelligence solution dedicated to making teams more successful. By providing clarity on what employees need to do to maintain optimal productivity without feeling pressured by meaningless metrics, Prodoscore helps empower people, streamline processes, identify opportunities for workforce optimization, and ensure better-informed decision-making. Prodoscore’s unique dataset, consisting of thousands of daily activity points across various core business applications, provides our customers with meaningful insights that drive results.

As a cloud-based solution, Prodoscore works seamlessly with other cloud-based tools like Google Workspace, Office365, CRM systems, UCaaS, and other business productivity apps, allowing it to be quickly implemented and easily maintained.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Prodoscore is backed by PSG Equity. Learn more at prodoscore.com.

