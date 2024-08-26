Prodapt Bolsters Americas Service Delivery Capability With Expanded Nearshore Center in Panama

Increased capacity, AI-led solutions to further improve customer experience and operational efficiency for customers









PANAMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Prodapt, a leading provider of consulting, engineering and transformation services for the telecom and technology industry, today announced the completion of the first phase of expansion of its nearshore operations center in Panama. The expanded center seats technology and domain experts working with the largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs) across the Americas.

The expanded center was inaugurated by Pabitra Margherita, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, and Dr. Sumit Seth, India’s Ambassador to Panama, in the presence of senior executives from Prodapt and leading CSPs in the region.

The center continues to hire experts in cloud computing, AI-powered customer service & process optimization, and technical support. Prodapt chose Panama for its strategic location, multi-lingual skills, emerging digital engineering talent, and the favorable business and policy environment fostered by the Government of Panama. Along with the newly announced onshore center in Puerto Rico and the Americas Innovation Center in Dallas, Prodapt will further enhance capability to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered, and always-on services to clients.

“The Panama delivery center is among our most strategic operations facilities worldwide,” Manish Vyas, MD & CEO of Prodapt, said. “Established in 2020 as a nearshore option for US customers, this center has now grown exponentially, powered by some of the best technical talent in the industry and remarkable technology capabilities. Prodapt will continue to invest in our Panama center as we expand our portfolio of AI-first offerings and solutions for clients across the Americas,” he said.

“I am pleased to know that Prodapt is expanding fast in Panama,” Dr. Sumit Seth said. “Panama offers unmatched geographic advantage and advanced skills ecosystems for service providers to better serve the Americas region. The Indian government is constantly working with the Government of Panama to help firms to maximize their reach in their target regions. As the first India-headquartered technology services & consulting provider to set up operations and expand in Panama, I am confident that Prodapt will further scale its operations and deliver technology-led differentiation to clients,” he added.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry, recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider across North America, Europe and Latin America. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt designs, configures, and operates solutions across their digital landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations – and crafts experiences that delight their customers.

Today, Prodapt’s clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Google, Amazon, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A “Great Place To Work® Certified™” company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

Visit www.prodapt.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sangeetha Mohan



Sangeetha.mohan@prodapt.com