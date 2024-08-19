Prodapt announces Americas Innovation Center in Dallas, reaffirms AI focus

Further expanding onshore delivery capacity, the center will help clients accelerate AI adoption to enhance operational efficiency & customer experience





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Prodapt, a leading provider of consulting, engineering, and transformation services for the telecom and technology industry, today announced its Americas Innovation Center (AIC) in Dallas, Texas. Building on Prodapt’s onshore service delivery capability, the center is designed to help clients deeply integrate AI capabilities, particularly GenAI, into their IT, network & business operations to enhance organizational efficiency and customer experience.

Housed in Prodapt’s new facility in Richardson, Texas, in the Dallas metroplex, the AIC will feature an AI for Customer Experience lab to fast-track concept-to-market journeys for next-generation digital products and experiences.

Prodapt will expand its team of experts in data analytics, cloud computing, and advanced AI technologies for the innovation center. Equipped with an executive briefing facility, the AIC will deepen Prodapt’s engagement with the AI- and digital-native startup ecosystem, leading technology institutes, and research firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, fostering strategic partnerships.

“The Americas Innovation Center is our commitment to embedding AI into every service and solution we deliver to clients,” said Manish Vyas, MD & CEO of Prodapt. “Our clients rely on us to drive AI-powered transformation, realize autonomous operations, and deliver intuitive, digital-first customer experiences. With deep transformation expertise and comprehensive technology partnerships, Prodapt will help bring their technology vision to reality.”

“We are excited about Prodapt’s expansion in Richardson,” said Bob Dubey, Mayor of Richardson, Texas. “Richardson’s innovation ecosystem offers a highly conducive environment for fostering technology thought leadership and ease of doing business. With this expansion, Prodapt will significantly contribute to economic progress in Texas. We will continue to support Prodapt as they expand their presence in Richardson.”

The inauguration will be attended by senior leaders from the telecom and technology industries and thought leaders from the DFW technology and business community.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry, recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider across North America, Europe and Latin America. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt designs, configures, and operates solutions across their digital landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations – and crafts experiences that delight their customers.

Today, Prodapt’s clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Google, Amazon, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A “Great Place To Work® Certified™” company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

