Procurement SaaS Leader Vroozi Names Dave Norton as President

World-class revenue and operations leader brings proven track record of scaling high-growth SaaS companies to Vroozi

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#P2P–Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, announced the appointment of Dave Norton as President. Norton brings 25 years of experience building and scaling successful enterprise technology companies, with a proven track record of driving rapid revenue growth and significant enterprise value.









“Dave’s impressive history of growing B2B SaaS companies and his deep understanding of what it takes to build world-class teams make him the ideal leader to help Vroozi achieve our ambitious goals over the next several years,” said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Vroozi. “We know Vroozi’s potential, we know where we can and need to be, and we are confident Dave’s leadership will get us there.”

Khan continued, “His relentless customer focus and commitment to operational excellence align seamlessly with our mission to make spend management more accessible and transformative for enterprise and mid-market businesses. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Dave to our leadership team at this pivotal moment.”

Norton most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Eltropy, based in Santa Clara, Calif., where the company was awarded the No. 1 Fastest Growing Private Company in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Norton was responsible for building and leading a high-performing go-to-market organization which consistently exceeded their quarterly targets and grew their customer base by over 400%.

Prior to Eltropy, Norton served as CRO at LiveView Technologies, where he built and led teams that achieved 300% revenue growth in his first year, contributing to the company’s 500% overall growth. At fintech unicorn MX Technologies, as EVP of Sales, he drove 100% revenue growth during his tenure. Earlier in his career, Norton established the foundation for Entrata’s market leadership by implementing industry best practices and building high-performance sales teams.

Norton began his career at Xactware, a Verisk (VRSK) company and pioneer in insurtech solutions. During his 14-year tenure, he helped grow market share from 30% to 85% while achieving 1,300% growth in annual recurring revenue. He holds an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

With the proliferation of AI, Vroozi’s AI-powered platform is positioned to transform customers’ financial and supply chain operations. Vroozi’s unified procure-to-pay solution has consistently set itself apart through innovative capabilities and proven results.

“Vroozi has built something special – a powerful yet intuitive platform that’s transforming how businesses manage their spend and how they interact with their suppliers,” said Norton. “I’m impressed by the company’s focus on customer success. Vroozi has mastered the ability to deliver immediate efficiencies and savings to every Vroozi customer. The market for procurement technology is at an inflection point, and Vroozi is uniquely positioned to lead the industry forward. What the team has built over the past 10 years is remarkable. I’m thrilled to work alongside Shaz and this talented global team to accelerate our growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and build a tribe of raving fans.”

In his role as President, Norton will lead the go-to-market strategy and operations, while exploring ways to solve more business needs for current customers. Norton’s focus will be on scaling Vroozi’s enterprise presence while driving further growth in the mid-market segment.

“The opportunity ahead of us is tremendous,” Norton added. “With billions of dollars in transactions already flowing through Vroozi’s platform, I’m excited to scale that to trillions.”

About Vroozi

Vroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi’s cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments.

For more information, visit www.vroozi.com.

