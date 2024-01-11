Home Business Wire Procurant Signs Associated Food Stores
New system connects buyers and their network of perishable goods suppliers for enhanced visibility, efficiency and savings.

WATSONVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#freshfood–Procurant, a collaborative software platform for retail grocers, has been selected to provide perishables purchasing and source-to-pay order management by Associated Food Stores (AFS), a collection of more than 450 independent retailers across the western United States.


“This is a big step forward for our members and customers. Fresh produce has always been at the core of a great grocery experience, and it requires strong partnerships and trust across the supply chain to make that happen. The Procurant team really understands this, and we look forward to working with them to enhance the way AFS manages this important category across our operations,” said Todd Bell, Vice President, Procurement at AFS.

Procurant is a web-based procurement and food safety platform, connecting all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain. Procurant solutions are used by leading grocery brands and by most produce suppliers across North America. The platform enables billions of dollars in purchasing and payments as well as real-time collaboration between buyers, suppliers and warehouse and logistics providers to improve the speed, efficiency and reliability of order management in a critical category for retail grocers. Procurant also enables the collection and reporting of traceability data required in the new Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Rule 204 regulations.

“Retailers like AFS recognize the importance of produce and perishable goods for their customers. We’re honored by the trust and confidence AFS places in Procurant, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with their exceptional team and their fantastic network of suppliers – many of whom are already on Procurant,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

About Procurant

Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering technology solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators.

