Procurant Partners with Agtools

New partnership brings comprehensive, global produce commodity data to the Procurant Connect marketplace.

WATSONVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics–Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the fresh food supply chain, today announced a partnership with Agtools, a provider of data analytics services designed especially for the food supply chain. Agtools serves as a global data platform, aggregating data from official government agencies and education institutions in 113 countries, including the United States, covering more than 500 specialty crops and commodities.





“This partnership with Agtools supports our goal to enhance innovation and value for buyers and sellers of produce on the Procurant platform. By leveraging advanced analytics and insights, we can help streamline our customers’ day-to-day activities around forecasting and purchase orders,” said Ray Connelly, Vice President of Strategy, Procurant.

Agtools is the first third-party solution available through Procurant Connect, a unique application and services marketplace on the Procurant One platform. Procurant Connect allows users to integrate external data sources and features such as Agtools into their Procurant account. With the Agtools add-on, users create a centralized hub for accessing up-to-the-minute commodity data. Agtools enables access to more than 70 types of commodity-specific information, including:

Pricing (FOB, Retail, Terminal)

Volume statistics

Weather analytics

Quality metrics

“Everyone in the industry is concerned about delivering or receiving commodities based on POs. With this partnership, Procurant and Agtools can bring unique, color-coded alerts to buyers and sellers based on USDA standards and the phenological cycles of plants. The alerts enable customers to view potential threats to crops before they arise, and to quickly see the probability of receiving orders and the expected quality,” said Martha Montoya, CEO, Agtools.

Free Trial

For a limited time, Procurant customers and those with a free Procurant Connect account will have access to the new Agtools feature. Procurant and Agtools will highlight the free trial at the upcoming International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce and Floral Show, October 19-21 in Anaheim, California, at Booth #4122.

About Agtools

Agtools, Inc., was founded by food industry veterans who know the unique challenges of the perishable industry. Coupled with generations of agricultural experience and a proprietary software system capable of processing any commodity, Agtools® analyzes, correlates and evaluates worldwide agricultural data for clients to make relevant, informed and timely decisions.

About Procurant

Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering technology solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com), a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT (Procurant): Kevin Brooks, 669-221-1026 | media@procurant.com | www.procurant.com

MEDIA CONTACT (Agtools): Gabriel Fernandez, 425-698-7248 | gabriel@ag.tools