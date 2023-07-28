<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Procore to Host 2023 Investor Day on September 20, 2023
Business Wire

Procore to Host 2023 Investor Day on September 20, 2023

di Business Wire

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCORProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced it will host its 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time. The event will be held in-person in conjunction with Groundbreak 2023, Procore’s leading construction technology conference, taking place at the McCormick Place Conference Center in Chicago, Illinois. Virtual participation for Investor Day is also available via live stream.


The Investor Day will include presentations by Procore’s CEO, founder and president Tooey Courtemanche, CFO Howard Fu, and other members of Procore’s leadership team on Procore’s industry, platform, and financials, followed by a live Q&A.

A live webcast of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on September 20, 2023. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering here. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com following the event.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Contacts

Media Contact
Raelle Alfaro

press@procore.com

Investor Contact
Matthew Puljiz

ir@procore.com

Articoli correlati

DecisionPoint Systems Promotes Melinda Wohl to Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DPSI--DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced the...
Continua a leggere

Vicarious Surgical Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Announces Clinical Plan and Regulatory Intent

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company...
Continua a leggere

Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 17, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php