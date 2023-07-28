Procore to Host 2023 Investor Day on September 20, 2023

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCOR—Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced it will host its 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time. The event will be held in-person in conjunction with Groundbreak 2023, Procore’s leading construction technology conference, taking place at the McCormick Place Conference Center in Chicago, Illinois. Virtual participation for Investor Day is also available via live stream.





The Investor Day will include presentations by Procore’s CEO, founder and president Tooey Courtemanche, CFO Howard Fu, and other members of Procore’s leadership team on Procore’s industry, platform, and financials, followed by a live Q&A.

A live webcast of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on September 20, 2023. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering here. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com following the event.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

