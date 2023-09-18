Procore Ignites a New Era of Digital and Cultural Transformation at Groundbreak 2023

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today is kicking off Groundbreak 2023, the construction industry’s most innovative conference. Every year, Procore brings together thought leaders to build connections, elevate their knowledge and embrace transformation happening across the industry.









“Procore’s mission is to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, and that’s what Groundbreak is all about,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder and CEO of Procore. “We’re thrilled to host our ninth annual conference, this year in Chicago, where we’ll celebrate the incredible people in construction and the work they’re doing to transform this industry. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from inspiring thought leaders, learn from innovative industry experts, and connect with their peers from all over the world.”

Around 4,000 attendees from over 20 countries will gather to discuss new ideas, walk away with actionable insights and be inspired by transformative keynotes from Michael Steep, Laila Ali and Michael Phelps.

Innovations Announced at Groundbreak

During the opening day keynote, Procore will unveil new digital and cultural innovations that help construction professionals attract and retain top talent, improve safety outcomes and meet growing demand.

Over the last year, Procore has made substantial investments in its platform, providing customers with the necessary technology to drive digital transformation within the industry. At the conference, Procore leaders will showcase new updates and enhancements, focusing on key areas such as connecting preconstruction, enabling payments and leveraging artificial intelligence to drive efficiencies.

However, digital solutions won’t transform construction alone. A focus on people and cultural transformation is equally as important to drive change and position construction as an industry of choice. To champion the community of construction leaders who share a dedication to nurturing thriving workplaces and investing in their people, Procore will reveal new updates to its suite of cultural programs and initiatives.

On-Site Highlights at Groundbreak

The Groundbreak Expo Hall will host a number of on-site activations, such as a demo pavilion, innovation lab, and culture lounge, where attendees can experience Procore’s latest digital and cultural innovations firsthand. The Expo Hall will also feature booths from more than 100 companies showcasing their innovative concepts, products and services. Participating companies include Bridgit, BUILDR, Egnyte, Sage, Sitekick, Truelook, CMiC, DocuSign, DroneDeploy, GCPAY, hh2 Construction Connected, my COI, OpenSpace, Outbuild, quickbase, TORIC and XYZ Reality.

“Groundbreak presents a phenomenal opportunity for attendees to engage in invaluable networking and connect with like-minded peers facing similar challenges,” said Sarah Hodges, chief marketing officer at Procore. “Amidst the event’s vibrant atmosphere, attendees can expect to gain fresh, global perspectives that are bound to enrich their professional and personal journey.”

Groundbreak also features more than 80 breakout sessions designed to help industry professionals become better leaders, team members and builders. Throughout the conference, Procore will also celebrate companies, projects and individuals that positively impact the construction industry with the annual Groundbreaker Awards.

To watch the opening day and gain next-day access to more than 20 sessions, register for Groundbreak Live.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

