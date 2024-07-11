Procore Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCOR—Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 1, 2024.





In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial +1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or +1 404 975 4839 (international). The conference ID number is 126476. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Category: Earnings

Contacts

Media Contact

press@procore.com

Investor Contact

ir@procore.com