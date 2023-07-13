<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Procore Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCORProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.


In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial (833) 470-1428 (domestic) or (404) 975-4839 (international). The conference ID number is 743884. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

