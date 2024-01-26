Procore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Home Business Wire Procore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings...
CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCORProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 15, 2024.


In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial +1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or +1 404 975 4839 (international). The conference ID number is 044868. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

