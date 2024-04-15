Home Business Wire Procore Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call
Business Wire

Procore Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCORProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.


In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial +1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or +1 404 975 4839 (international). The conference ID number is 705247. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Category: Earnings

Contacts

Media Contact
press@procore.com

Investor Contact
ir@procore.com

Articoli correlati

Argonne and RIKEN Sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Support of AI for Science

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leaders in high performance computing in the U.S. and Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)...
Continua a leggere

UKG Named One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transforming workplaces around the world: UKG actively cultivates exceptional work environments for all through award-winning technologiesLOWELL, Mass. & WESTON,...
Continua a leggere

ClearBridge Investments Sends Letter Urging Board of Directors of Model N, Inc. to Reconsider Proposed Acquisition by Vista Equity Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearBridge Investments, Inc. has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Model N, Inc....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php