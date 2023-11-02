Procore Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCOR—Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





“We remain excited about the long-term opportunity ahead of us, as we continue to deliver technology that drives the efficiency and productivity gains that are critical for our customers in today’s uncertain climate. Amidst a more challenging demand environment, we continued to advance our mission of connecting everyone in construction on a global platform, with a number of groundbreaking innovations to the Procore platform,” said Tooey Courtemanche, founder, president and CEO of Procore.

“In Q3, we made significant improvements to our efficiency profile, returning to non-GAAP operating profitability this quarter,” said Howard Fu, CFO of Procore. “In light of the incremental demand headwinds, we remain more focused than ever on maintaining our disciplined operating approach to optimize our efficient growth trajectory in the near and long term.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $248 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 82% and non-GAAP gross margin was 86%.

GAAP operating margin was (20%) and non-GAAP operating margin was 3%.

Operating cash inflow for the third quarter was $34 million.

Free cash inflow for the third quarter was $22 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook:

Procore is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023:

Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $247 million to $249 million, representing year-over-year growth of 22% to 23%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 2% to 3%.

Full Year 2023 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $937 million to $939 million, representing year-over-year growth of 30%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 0.5% to 1%.



A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Procore’s future GAAP financial results.

Quarterly Conference Call

Procore Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Time, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. A live audio webcast will be accessible on Procore’s investor relations website at http://investors.procore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Procore and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, and may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Procore’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions.

Procore has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Procore believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from Procore’s current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding our financial performance (including revenues, expenses, and margins, and our ability to achieve or maintain future profitability), our ability to effectively manage our growth, anticipated performance, trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market in which we operate or anticipate entering into, economic and industry trends (in particular, the rate of adoption of construction management software and digitization of the construction industry, inflation, and challenging geopolitical conditions), our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of increased competition in our markets and our ability to compete effectively, our estimated total addressable market, and as set forth in Procore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on Procore’s forward-looking statements. Procore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Procore believes that the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures as described below, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, and may assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share: Procore defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions, acquisition-related expenses, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP items. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP income (loss) from operations by total revenue. Basic earnings (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period, including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and shares to be issued pursuant to the employee stock purchase plan. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method.

Stock-based compensation expense includes the net effects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation expense related to capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. The expense related to amortization of acquired intangible assets is dependent upon estimates and assumptions, which can vary significantly and are unique to each asset acquired; therefore, Procore believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of acquired intangible assets provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Procore’s control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Procore does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, the company places a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). Additionally, acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. Procore believes that the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses. Income tax benefits relate to the release of a portion of our valuation allowance as a result of deferred tax liabilities recorded related to available sources of income to realize our deferred tax assets. We exclude the income tax effect associated with certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance. Overall, Procore believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Procore’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to information provided by other companies in Procore’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Procore’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Procore’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Procore’s business.

Free Cash Flow: Procore defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. Procore believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after our operating activities and capital expenditures. Procore uses free cash flow in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to assess its liquidity and evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Once Procore’s business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Other Metrics

Customer Count: The aforementioned customer count excludes customers acquired from Levelset and Esticom that have not yet been renewed onto standard Procore annual contracts. Remaining Levelset and Esticom legacy customers will be included in our customer metrics once they are renewed onto standard Procore annual contracts or upon integration of the sales process.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 247,907 $ 186,429 $ 689,969 $ 518,150 Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3) 44,125 37,779 126,631 107,846 Gross profit 203,782 148,650 563,338 410,304 Operating expenses Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4) 129,672 109,608 372,397 306,806 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4) 72,708 71,493 225,960 195,569 General and administrative(1)(3)(4) 51,753 39,362 143,324 123,181 Total operating expenses 254,133 220,463 741,681 625,556 Loss from operations (50,351 ) (71,813 ) (178,343 ) (215,252 ) Interest income 4,721 1,922 14,612 2,674 Interest expense (490 ) (504 ) (1,477 ) (1,636 ) Accretion income, net 2,952 666 6,615 666 Other expense, net (486 ) (1,143 ) (1,009 ) (1,490 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (43,654 ) (70,872 ) (159,602 ) (215,038 ) Provision for income taxes 193 333 573 709 Net loss $ (43,847 ) $ (71,205 ) $ (160,175 ) $ (215,747 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 142,828,406 137,180,639 141,249,446 135,888,952

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 2,981 $ 1,835 $ 8,357 $ 5,339 Sales and marketing 14,390 15,483 41,964 38,351 Research and development 16,350 17,758 52,401 43,910 General and administrative 12,253 9,701 32,637 28,281 Total stock-based compensation expense* $ 45,974 $ 44,777 $ 135,359 $ 115,881 *Includes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation of $1.2 million and $3.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 which was initially capitalized as capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs.

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 5,506 $ 5,627 $ 16,492 $ 16,935 Sales and marketing 3,106 3,106 9,319 9,318 Research and development 678 877 2,087 2,674 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 9,290 $ 9,610 $ 27,898 $ 28,927

(3) Includes employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions as follows:

Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 133 $ 99 $ 439 $ 248 Sales and marketing 766 682 2,383 1,607 Research and development 638 638 2,885 2,188 General and administrative 501 304 1,636 1,031 Total employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions $ 2,038 $ 1,723 $ 7,343 $ 5,074

(4) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Sales and marketing $ 548 $ 655 $ 2,002 $ 1,070 Research and development 136 1,679 6,324 3,870 General and administrative 19 3 19 2,122 Total acquisition-related expenses $ 703 $ 2,337 $ 8,345 $ 7,062

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,318 $ 296,712 Marketable securities 308,162 285,493 Accounts receivable, net 145,714 148,683 Contract cost asset, current 26,656 23,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,096 44,731 Total current assets 841,946 799,219 Capitalized software development costs, net 76,931 58,577 Property and equipment, net 37,381 39,193 Right of use assets – finance leases 35,013 37,026 Right of use assets – operating leases 47,481 41,934 Contract cost asset, non-current 42,232 40,477 Intangible assets, net 144,227 162,953 Goodwill 539,108 539,128 Other assets 18,682 21,903 Total assets $ 1,783,001 $ 1,740,410 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,911 $ 14,282 Accrued expenses 95,130 99,182 Deferred revenue, current 425,591 396,535 Other current liabilities 23,923 21,639 Total current liabilities 561,555 531,638 Deferred revenue, non-current 5,836 5,278 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 44,013 45,578 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 41,275 38,087 Other liabilities, non-current 6,571 3,049 Total liabilities 659,250 623,630 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 2,235,480 2,068,225 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,425 ) (2,316 ) Accumulated deficit (1,109,318 ) (949,143 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,123,751 1,116,780 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,783,001 $ 1,740,410

Remaining performance obligation: The following table presents our current and non-current RPO at the end of each period: September 30, Change 2023 2022 Dollar Percent (dollars in thousands) Remaining performance obligations Current $ 635,000 $ 501,400 $ 133,600 27 % Non-current 255,381 213,600 41,781 20 % Total remaining performance obligations $ 890,381 $ 715,000 $ 175,381 25 %

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Operating activities Net loss $ (43,847 ) $ (71,205 ) $ (160,175 ) $ (215,747 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Stock-based compensation 44,809 44,777 132,234 115,881 Depreciation and amortization 17,733 15,903 51,943 46,453 Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net (2,953 ) (650 ) (6,615 ) (650 ) Abandonment of long-lived assets 277 177 812 1,064 Noncash operating lease expense 2,700 2,751 7,932 7,559 Unrealized foreign currency loss, net 182 526 739 881 Deferred income taxes 2 288 7 (350 ) Provision for credit losses 3,152 695 6,882 1,337 Decrease (increase) in fair value of strategic investments 149 45 155 (36 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (20,433 ) (17,978 ) 3,144 6,379 Deferred contract cost assets (1,469 ) (5,228 ) (5,099 ) (12,589 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,579 ) (3,094 ) (1,878 ) (8,210 ) Accounts payable 1,109 (3,785 ) 2,258 2,141 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,135 31,973 (1,975 ) 23,064 Deferred revenue 9,498 14,143 29,080 29,849 Operating lease liabilities (2,791 ) (2,751 ) (8,172 ) (7,110 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 33,674 6,587 51,272 (10,084 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,379 ) (4,237 ) (8,073 ) (13,670 ) Capitalized software development costs (7,836 ) (8,531 ) (25,187 ) (24,783 ) Purchases of strategic investments (84 ) (635 ) (526 ) (3,653 ) Purchases of marketable securities (80,000 ) (293,078 ) (309,282 ) (293,078 ) Maturities of marketable securities 64,894 — 287,620 — Sales of marketable securities — — 5,452 — Originations of materials financing (6,578 ) (7,491 ) (23,585 ) (16,750 ) Customer repayments of materials financing 8,057 5,736 21,053 11,997 Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired (6,011 ) — (6,011 ) — Settlement of post-close working capital adjustments from business combinations — — — 1,291 Net cash used in investing activities (30,937 ) (308,236 ) (58,539 ) (338,646 ) Financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,155 4,741 15,094 19,345 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 13,006 11,513 Payments of deferred offering costs — — — (270 ) Principal payments under finance lease agreements, net of proceeds from lease incentives (520 ) (486 ) (1,450 ) (1,330 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,635 4,255 26,650 29,258 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,372 (297,394 ) 19,383 (319,472 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (572 ) (1,208 ) (881 ) (2,014 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 312,518 566,328 299,816 589,212 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 318,318 $ 267,726 $ 318,318 $ 267,726

