Procore Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

“I’m proud of the results we delivered this quarter as we continued to work toward our vision of improving the lives of everyone in construction,” said Tooey Courtemanche, founder, president and CEO of Procore. “We’re delivering solutions that help the construction industry find valuable efficiencies in an uncertain environment. I am excited to showcase what digital and cultural transformation means for the industry at large at Groundbreak 2023.”

“Although the demand environment remains challenging, we delivered solid results in the second quarter, highlighted by continued growth on the topline and improving operating leverage,” said Howard Fu, CFO of Procore. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on our pursuit of efficient growth and are on track to reach positive and sustainable free cash flow this year. We look forward to sharing more at our upcoming Investor Day.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $229 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 81% and non-GAAP gross margin was 85%.

GAAP operating margin was (26%) and non-GAAP operating margin was (1%).

Operating cash outflow for the second quarter was $12 million.

Free cash outflow for the second quarter was $24 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Added 615 net new organic customers in the second quarter, ending with a total of 15,704 organic customers.

Achieved a gross revenue retention rate of 94% in the second quarter.

In the G2 2023 Summer Report, Procore maintained its #1 ranking across 11 categories, including construction project management, jobsite management, bid management, construction estimating, construction accounting, and more.

Announced partnership with The B1M, a leading construction video channel, to raise awareness about mental health in the construction industry through a global campaign, “Get Construction Talking.”

Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook:

Procore is providing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023:

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $232 million to $234 million, representing year-over-year growth of 24% to 26%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (6%) to (5%).

Full Year 2023 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $921 million to $924 million, representing year-over-year growth of 28%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (4.5%) to (4%).



A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Procore’s future GAAP financial results.

Quarterly Conference Call

Procore Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Time, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A live audio webcast will be accessible on Procore’s investor relations website at http://investors.procore.com.

September 20, 2023 Investor Day

Procore Technologies, Inc. will host its 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Central Time. The event will be held in-person in conjunction with Groundbreak 2023, Procore’s leading construction technology conference, taking place at the McCormick Place Conference Center in Chicago, Illinois.

A live webcast of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m., Central Time, on September 20, 2023. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering here. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on Procore’s investor relations website at http://investors.procore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Procore and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, and may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Procore’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions.

Procore has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Procore believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from Procore’s current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding our financial performance (including revenues, expenses, and margins, and our ability to achieve or maintain future profitability), our ability to effectively manage our growth, anticipated performance, trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market in which we operate or anticipate entering into, economic and industry trends (in particular, the rate of adoption of construction management software and digitization of the construction industry, inflation, and challenging geopolitical conditions), our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of increased competition in our markets and our ability to compete effectively, our estimated total addressable market, and as set forth in Procore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on Procore’s forward-looking statements. Procore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Procore believes that the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures as described below, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, and may assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Loss from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share: Procore defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions, acquisition-related expenses, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP items. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP loss from operations by total revenue. Basic earnings (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period, including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and shares to be issued pursuant to the employee stock purchase plan. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method.

Stock-based compensation expense includes the net effects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation expense related to capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. The expense related to amortization of acquired intangible assets is dependent upon estimates and assumptions, which can vary significantly and are unique to each asset acquired; therefore, Procore believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of acquired intangible assets provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Procore’s control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Procore does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, the company places a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). Additionally, acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. Procore believes that the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses. Income tax benefits relate to the release of a portion of our valuation allowance as a result of deferred tax liabilities recorded related to available sources of income to realize our deferred tax assets. We exclude the income tax effect associated with certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance. Overall, Procore believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Procore’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to information provided by other companies in Procore’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Procore’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Procore’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Procore’s business.

Free Cash Flow: Procore defines free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. Procore believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after our operating activities and capital expenditures. Procore uses free cash flow in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to assess its liquidity and evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Once Procore’s business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Other Metrics

Customer Count: The aforementioned customer count excludes customers acquired from Levelset and Esticom that have not yet been renewed onto standard Procore annual contracts. Remaining Levelset and Esticom legacy customers will be included in our customer metrics once they are renewed onto standard Procore annual contracts or upon integration of the sales process.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 228,536 $ 172,205 $ 442,062 $ 331,721 Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3) 42,304 36,735 82,506 70,067 Gross profit 186,232 135,470 359,556 261,654 Operating expenses Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4) 125,362 103,283 242,725 197,198 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4) 73,216 63,822 153,252 124,076 General and administrative(1)(3)(4) 46,383 40,667 91,571 83,819 Total operating expenses 244,961 207,772 487,548 405,093 Loss from operations (58,729 ) (72,302 ) (127,992 ) (143,439 ) Interest income 4,943 678 9,891 753 Interest expense (491 ) (567 ) (987 ) (1,133 ) Accretion income, net 2,031 — 3,663 — Other expense, net (313 ) (890 ) (523 ) (347 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (52,559 ) (73,081 ) (115,948 ) (144,166 ) Provision for income taxes 322 42 380 376 Net loss $ (52,881 ) $ (73,123 ) $ (116,328 ) $ (144,542 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (1.07 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 141,238,489 135,927,677 140,446,873 135,232,404

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 2,880 $ 2,046 $ 5,376 $ 3,504 Sales and marketing 14,470 12,572 27,574 22,868 Research and development 16,270 13,144 36,051 26,152 General and administrative 9,909 6,133 20,384 18,580 Total stock-based compensation expense* $ 43,529 $ 33,895 $ 89,385 $ 71,104 *Includes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation of $1.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 which was initially capitalized as capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs.

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 5,493 $ 5,654 $ 10,986 $ 11,308 Sales and marketing 3,106 3,106 6,213 6,212 Research and development 675 895 1,409 1,797 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 9,274 $ 9,655 $ 18,608 $ 19,317

(3) Includes employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 139 $ 68 $ 306 $ 149 Sales and marketing 618 317 1,617 925 Research and development 891 523 2,247 1,550 General and administrative 503 182 1,135 727 Total employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions $ 2,151 $ 1,090 $ 5,305 $ 3,351

(4) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Sales and marketing $ 548 $ 208 $ 1,454 $ 415 Research and development 204 1,090 6,188 2,191 General and administrative — 1,081 — 2,119 Total acquisition-related expenses $ 752 $ 2,379 $ 7,642 $ 4,725

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 312,518 $ 296,712 Marketable securities 290,445 285,493 Accounts receivable, net 125,577 148,683 Contract cost asset, current 25,655 23,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,711 44,731 Total current assets 797,906 799,219 Capitalized software development costs, net 70,397 58,577 Property and equipment, net 37,121 39,193 Right of use assets – finance leases 35,681 37,026 Right of use assets – operating leases 40,223 41,934 Contract cost asset, non-current 42,112 40,477 Intangible assets, net 144,517 162,953 Goodwill 539,355 539,128 Other assets 18,640 21,903 Total assets $ 1,725,952 $ 1,740,410 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,539 $ 14,282 Accrued expenses 60,090 99,182 Deferred revenue, current 416,788 396,535 Other current liabilities 27,468 21,639 Total current liabilities 519,885 531,638 Deferred revenue, non-current 5,145 5,278 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 44,574 45,578 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 35,630 38,087 Other liabilities, non-current 4,283 3,049 Total liabilities 609,517 623,630 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 2,183,893 2,068,225 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,001 ) (2,316 ) Accumulated deficit (1,065,471 ) (949,143 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,116,435 1,116,780 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,725,952 $ 1,740,410

Remaining performance obligation: The following table presents our current and non-current RPO at the end of each period: June 30, Change 2023 2022 Dollar Percent (dollars in thousands) Remaining performance obligations Current $ 622,639 $ 469,341 $ 153,298 33 % Non-current 226,877 184,593 42,284 23 % Total remaining performance obligations $ 849,516 $ 653,934 $ 195,582 30 %

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Operating activities Net loss $ (52,881 ) $ (73,123 ) $ (116,328 ) $ (144,542 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 42,487 33,895 87,425 71,104 Depreciation and amortization 17,336 15,403 34,210 30,550 Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net (2,030 ) — (3,662 ) — Abandonment of long-lived assets 94 887 535 887 Noncash operating lease expense 2,604 2,652 5,232 4,808 Unrealized foreign currency loss, net 149 832 557 355 Deferred income taxes 3 (286 ) 5 (638 ) Provision for credit losses 2,004 740 3,730 642 Increase (decrease) in fair value of strategic investments 43 (81 ) 6 (81 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (19,371 ) (10,116 ) 23,577 24,357 Deferred contract cost assets (3,170 ) (3,295 ) (3,630 ) (7,361 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,847 ) 59 1,701 (5,116 ) Accounts payable (3,499 ) 5,587 1,149 5,926 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,929 ) (4,552 ) (31,110 ) (8,909 ) Deferred revenue 13,093 6,932 19,582 15,706 Operating lease liabilities (2,760 ) (2,489 ) (5,381 ) (4,359 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (11,674 ) (26,955 ) 17,598 (16,671 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,521 ) (1,908 ) (4,694 ) (9,433 ) Capitalized software development costs (9,400 ) (8,620 ) (17,351 ) (16,252 ) Purchases of strategic investments (294 ) (689 ) (442 ) (3,018 ) Purchases of marketable securities (139,286 ) — (229,282 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 118,817 — 222,726 — Sales of marketable securities 5,452 — 5,452 — Originations of materials financing (7,931 ) (9,259 ) (17,007 ) (9,259 ) Customer repayments of materials financing 7,638 6,261 12,996 6,261 Settlement of post-close working capital adjustments from business combinations — — — 1,291 Net cash used in investing activities (27,525 ) (14,215 ) (27,602 ) (30,410 ) Financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 7,217 7,697 10,939 14,604 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 13,006 11,513 13,006 11,513 Payments of deferred offering costs — (270 ) — (270 ) Principal payments under finance lease agreements, net of proceeds from lease incentives (520 ) (479 ) (930 ) (844 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 19,703 18,461 23,015 25,003 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,496 ) (22,709 ) 13,011 (22,078 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (55 ) (981 ) (309 ) (806 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 332,068 590,018 299,816 589,212 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 312,517 $ 566,328 $ 312,518 $ 566,328

Procore Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 228,536 $ 172,205 $ 442,062 $ 331,721 Gross profit 186,232 135,470 359,556 261,654 Stock-based compensation expense 2,880 2,046 5,376 3,504 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 5,493 5,654 10,986 11,308 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 139 68 306 149 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 194,744 $ 143,238 $ 376,224 $ 276,615 Gross margin 81 % 79 % 81 % 79 % Non-GAAP gross margin 85 % 83 % 85 % 83 %

