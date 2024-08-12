Procore Announces Investor Call with CRO Larry Stack

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCOR—Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will host an investor call with Chief Revenue Officer, Larry Stack, on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific time) to address questions from shareholders following its Q2 FY2024 earnings call.





Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

