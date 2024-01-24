ProAmpac Collaborates with Aptar CSP Technologies to Launch Moisture Adsorbing Active Packaging Technology

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announces the launch of ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect (MP-1000), a patent-pending breakthrough moisture-adsorbing technology that eliminates the need for desiccant packets. MP-1000 platforms use Aptar’s CSP Technologies’ 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ platform technology to lower the moisture level in the packaging headspace, making it ideal for applications that require optimal moisture control, such as point-of-care diagnostic kits, live culture probiotics, and hygroscopic powdery food products.









“We are excited to launch the Moisture Protect MP-1000 platforms, the newest addition to the ProActive Intelligence product line. This innovative product has a high moisture-adsorbing capacity and is set to revolutionize moisture protection in flexible packaging. Our extensive material science work and exclusive collaboration with Aptar CSP Technologies has enabled us to bring the latest active packaging products to the market,” says Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of global product development and innovation for ProAmpac.

“We are pleased to unveil this new platform of active material solutions with ProAmpac. This goal of this collaboration is to transform the way active packaging is delivered and fulfill unmet needs by providing the market with a fully integrated, flexible, multi-layer film solution, powered by CSP’s proven Activ-Polymer™ technology,” said Badre Hammond, vice president global commercial operations and GM APAC for Aptar CSP Technologies.

The MP-1000 platforms offer a range of benefits, such as removing sachets, reducing downtime, improving product quality/texture by avoiding clumping, and minimizing product waste by extending shelf life. For probiotics and hygroscopic food products, the solution not only adsorbs excess moisture inside the package headspace but also shields the contents from moisture exposure that usually occurs when moisture molecules pass through the packaging.

“MP-1000 delivers customized microclimate protection with varying moisture capacities to meet different product needs. Our cutting-edge technology has excellent seal characteristics and runs on high-speed form-fill-sealing equipment, ensuring product integrity and compatibility with existing flexible packaging equipment,” says Sam Kessler, senior innovation engineer for active/intelligent packaging for ProAmpac.

For more information on how ProActive Intelligence can elevate your packaging solutions, please contact us at Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com. Also, stop by Aptar Pharma stand E46 at Pharmapack, January 24-25 in Paris, France to learn more about this new offering.

