PRO TECHnology To Showcase Kanguru’s Exceptional AES 256 Hardware Encrypted Devices and Duplicators at GISEC 2024

MILLIS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Dubai—PRO TECHnology is excited to announce its participation with Kanguru in GISEC Global 2024, a premier cybersecurity event to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from April 23rd to 25th, 2024. Stationed at Hall 4, Stand H26, PRO TECHnology will be showcasing Kanguru’s cutting-edge security innovations and duplication solutions, presenting attendees with unparalleled data security and backup technology to fortify their digital assets against evolving threats.





In today’s hyper-connected landscape, staying ahead of cyber threats is crucial. The need to protect and secure sensitive data has never been more urgent. For 30+ years, Kanguru is at the forefront of delivering revolutionary hardware encrypted data storage, remote management, and duplicators to security-conscious organizations worldwide to stay ahead of threats.

“As a leader in enterprise solutions, we at PRO TECHnology are proud to partner with Kanguru, a renowned US-based company specializing in government-certified, AES hardware-encrypted data storage solutions,” states Jamal Maraqa, Managing Director of PRO TECHnology.

Kanguru’s commitment to providing innovative solutions is further demonstrated with their latest breakthrough in internal hardware-based, self-encrypting solid state drives. These groundbreaking devices offer unparalleled security for data stored on laptops and tablets, representing a game changer in protecting critical information at rest.

From military-grade FIPS 140-2 Certified, encrypted models to budget-friendly options tailored to small businesses, Kanguru caters to diverse security needs and budget constraints. Kanguru’s robust portfolio ensures organizations of all sizes can fortify their defenses and mitigate risks effectively.

Don’t miss the chance to explore Kanguru’s robust data security and duplication solutions firsthand at GISEC:

Internal/External, AES 256-Bit Hardware Encrypted Defender® Data Storage Solutions

FIPS 140-2 Certified Models Available to Meet Advanced Security Regulations

Trusted Devices with Secure Firmware to Help Safeguard Networks and Infrastructure

Fully-Integrated Remote Management System Empowering IT Security Officers to Manage Secure Drives Remotely Anywhere in the World

SSD/Hard Drive Duplicator Portfolio – Secure Erase, Resize, Backup, Disaster Recovery

Join PRO TECHnology at GISEC 2024, Hall 4, Stand H26 as they demonstrate Kanguru’s latest advancements, enabling organizations to directly address today’s cybersecurity challenges with a proven, reliable partner they can trust.

For more information on Kanguru, please visit www.kanguru.com.

Contacts

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anthony Allan Alipio, Marketing Manager

PRO TECHnology



kanguru@protech.ae

+971 434 35 501

Don Wright, Marketing Manager

Kanguru Solutions



marketing@kanguru.com

(1) 508.376.4245