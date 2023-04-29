PRN, a STRATACACHE Company, Promotes Patrick Phipps to Senior VP, Business Development and Customer Success

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PRN, a STRATACACHE company, today announced the promotion of Patrick Phipps to PRN’s executive team, as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Customer Success. Phipps will continue to leverage his experience in customer marketing to represent STRATACACHE’s comprehensive line of retail media network solutions, including hardware, software, professional services and global support. In addition, Patrick will lead the development and execution of PRN’s customer success practice.

Having spent more than nine years at PRN, Patrick has successfully grown the business by assisting retailers and brands in designing, deploying and monetizing in-store digital networks and experiences. His unique background allows him to support retailers in creating innovative in-store experiences that drive sales and increase customer engagement.

“Patrick possesses a deep knowledge, curiosity, and creative point of view that sees the full customer journey and experience through the lens of all our customers, including retailers, brands, and consumers,” said Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN. “Patrick will bring extensive retail media network and digital customer experience expertise to our clients’ projects.”

“STRATACACHE’s all-encompassing suite of advanced hardware, software, and creative media solutions offers a multitude of opportunities for retail and brand teams to provide valuable and measurable digital engagement experiences for their customers both in-store and beyond,” added Phipps.

Before joining PRN, Patrick worked with IBM’s Enterprise Marketing Software Group, where he assisted leading enterprise clients with their omnichannel marketing transformations.

About PRN

PRN, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, delivers end-to-end solutions providing hardware, software, services and support, driving content to 41,000+ screens for major brands in over 13,000 locations. PRN has over 30 years of success in architecting, deploying, and monetizing multi-stakeholder rich media networks. PRN’s proprietary set of tools, technologies, content partnerships and creative services have been expressly designed to deliver fresh and engaging experiences that delight out of home and retail consumers, engage brands, and deliver maximum value to our venue partners. Learn more about PRN at www.prn.com, on Twitter @PRNllc or on Facebook.

