Private Equity Hitting The Accelerator, But Their Tires Are Spinning a Bit

The latest BluWave PE Industry Insights Report highlights the proactive strategies adopted by private equity firms amid a recovering market

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BluWave, the Business Builders’ Network that connects the private equity industry with best-in-class talent and service providers, today released its latest Private Equity Insights Report, indicating that the private equity market has been slower to recover than expected in 2024 but is positioned for a major breakout in 2025.

“Despite external uncertainties, our findings show private equity firms taking deliberate steps to set the stage for renewed growth,” said Sean Mooney, founder and CEO of BluWave. “PE Firms are maintaining their teams and investing meaningfully in growth and technology initiatives to position themselves for an anticipated economic upswing.”

Amid a later-than-usual start to the “deal season,” PE firms are focusing on gaining visibility and certainty, aligning deals with strategic growth plans. Market hesitations still exist, but favorable economic indicators suggest deal market strengthening in 2025.

PE Firms are heavily investing in growth initiatives. Demand for growth strategy projects by PE firms and their portfolio companies grew by more than 80% in Q3 2024 versus the same period last year. This forward-thinking approach is not just about overcoming obstacles but setting the groundwork for success in the next economic cycle.

BluWave data also shows an easing of human capital initiatives overall compared to last year but notes consistency in CEO and non-exec recruiting. This stability reflects a strategic focus on retaining core leadership teams hired in the previous 12-18 months and foreshadows broader net new hiring as conditions improve.

“BluWave is honored to be trusted by many hundreds of private equity firms as we equip them and their portfolio companies with the resources they need to navigate these times for differential success,” Mooney added. “Our insights reveal a sector poised for strategic expansion, ready to capitalize on market shifts and contribute to a sustained growth cycle.”

This report, derived from BluWave’s proprietary data, serves as a bellwether for private equity, offering a glimpse into the strategies that will define the industry’s next phase of growth. BluWave’s PE Insights Report is not only instructive for the private equity industry, but also for all proactive business builders across North America and the world.

To request a copy of the full report, please visit https://www.bluwave.net/get-insights/.

About BluWave

BluWave is the Business Builders’ Network for private equity-grade service provider needs. The company’s market network platform combines AI, technology, and data with concierge-like consultative support to expertly connect businesses with differential providers across due diligence, value creation, and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only, pre-certified ecosystem of top-tier service-providing groups, independent consultants, and interim executives. Based in Nashville, Tenn., BluWave ranks as one of America’s fastest-growing companies and today serves many hundreds of leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive companies.

Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

About BluWave PE Industry Insights Report

The BluWave Private Equity Insights report is derived from an analysis of BluWave’s proprietary data involving thousands of projects across due diligence and value creation made by the private equity industry and its dealmakers as they contact BluWave for their third-party resource needs. Given that hundreds of private equity firms and their substantial pool of affiliated portfolio companies leverage BluWave for resource needs at the onset of thousands of due diligence and value creation projects*, the proprietary data captured in the BluWave PE Insights report is a market-leading indicator of both dealmaker sentiment and portfolio strategy. When paired with relevant market trends and data, the BluWave PE Insights report is a valuable empirical indication of dealmaker historical and future behavior.

*Note that BluWave defines due diligence projects with a PE firm as those that are used to help evaluate a potential investment target before an investment is made and value creation projects as those that are intended to help increase a company’s enterprise value after an investment has been made and during the holding period.

