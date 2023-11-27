Home Business Wire Pristine Surgical Announces Full Market Release of Summit™ 4K Single-use Surgical Arthroscope...
Pristine Surgical Announces Full Market Release of Summit™ 4K Single-use Surgical Arthroscope Across the U.S.

The pinnacle of minimally invasive surgical visualization, Summit™ is a first-of-its-kind 4K single-use surgical arthroscope designed to simplify endoscopy

MANCHESTER, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pristine Surgical, a medical device company dedicated to making endoscopy more efficient, consistent, and safe, has accelerated the launch of its Summit™ 4K single-use surgical arthroscope—the first of its kind. After an overwhelmingly positive response during its limited market release, Summit™ is now available to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers across the United States.




Summit™ is a fully-integrated single-use scope with 4K resolution that simplifies arthroscopic procedures and packs the latest in minimally invasive visualization technology into a sterile, cost-effective, ready-to-use package,” said Bryan Lord, CEO of Pristine Surgical. “I’m pleased with the feedback we’ve received, and we’re excited to make this game-changing arthroscope available nationwide to help surgeons and their teams innovate their endoscopy suite.”

A brand new, 100% sterile 4K scope for every patient, Summit™ is ready to use right out of the box—eliminating the time-consuming operating room setup and teardown process and device reprocessing required for reusable arthroscopes. It comes pre-installed with Pristine Connect™ software for seamless cloud-connected surgical image and video storage and automated inventory management.

We developed Summit to address the challenges inherent to conventional surgical visualization—which relies on reusable arthroscopes that become obsolete, are difficult and costly to maintain and are prone to wear, damage, and potential infection,” said Dr. Stephen J. Snyder, a pioneer in shoulder arthroscopy and Pristine Surgical’s Chief Medical Officer. “It is a major leap forward in a field that hasn’t changed much in my 40-plus years of practice, and when we saw the positive response and impact it was having in our limited market rollout, we were confident it was time to fully launch Summit in the marketplace.”

Summit integrates with a surgery centers existing endoscopy tower, allowing ASCs to upgrade to 4K without major capital investment. It is delivered via a first-of-its-kind scopes-by-subscription business model and has transparent pricing to make this breakthrough medical device cost-effective and practical. Through sustainability partnerships, Pristine Surgical will also provide recycling options to its customers.

Summit™ is available through select distributor partners across the United States. For more information or to learn how to bring Summit to your facility, contact info@pristinesurgical.com.

About Pristine Surgical

Pristine Surgical is a medical device company with a mission to simplify endoscopy. The company combines single-use endoscopes with cloud-based software to make minimally invasive visualization more efficient, consistent, and safe. Pristine Surgical offers a subscription business model with transparent pricing and automated inventory management, delivering improved workflow and reduced costs to the endoscopy suite. For more information, visit pristinesurgical.com, or find the company on LinkedIn.

Dia Kalakonas

GM, Marketing Communications

Pristine Surgical

603-496-5493

dkalakonas@pristinesurgical.com

