Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the 51st Annual JP Morgan TMC Conference on May 24, 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking services at scale, today announced that it will participate in the JP Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Boston. Chairman & CEO Tom Priore and CFO Tim O’Leary will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. EDT. A recording will be made available following the chat in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments technology company that leverages a purpose-built platform to enable clients to collect, store and send money, operating at scale. Priority helps its customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Priority’s tailored, agile technology powers high-value payments products bolstered by industry-leading personalized support, and delivers value to its partners by leveraging its payments and embedded finance technology to deliver solutions that power modern commerce. The Company’s approach is simple – Priority handles the complexities of payments and embedded finance to free its partners to focus on their core business objectives. Priority’s solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses, providing end-to-end operational support including automated risk management and underwriting, full compliance and industry leading customer service. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

