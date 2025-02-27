Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), the unified commerce engine that helps businesses unlock revenue opportunities, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results before financial markets open on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Conference Call

Thursday, March 6, 2025

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: US/Canada: (833) 636-1319 or International: (412) 902-4286

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/59kiss68 and will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until March 13, 2025 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 2813602. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is the payments and banking solution that enables businesses to collect, store, lend and send funds through a unified commerce engine. Our platform combines payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury solutions so leaders can streamline financial operations efficiently — and our innovative industry experts help businesses navigate and build momentum on the path to growth. With the Priority Commerce Engine, leaders can accelerate cash flow, optimize working capital, reduce unnecessary costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

Priority Investor Inquiries:

Chris Kettmann

chris.kettmann@dgagroup.com

(773) 497-7575