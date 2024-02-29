Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results before financial markets open on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Conference Call

Tuesday, March 12, 2024



11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Phone: US/Canada: (833) 636-1319 or International: (412) 902-4286



Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qdxgveed and will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until March 19, 2024 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 1993467. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is an integrated payments and banking solutions company that leverages a purpose-built platform to enable clients to collect, store, lend and send money, operating at scale. Priority delivers tech-enabled services to helps its customers accelerate cash flow and optimize working capital through Acquiring, Payables and Banking Solutions on a powerful commerce platform. Priority’s tailored, agile technology powers high-value payments products bolstered by industry-leading personalized support, and delivers value to its partners by leveraging its payments and embedded finance technology to deliver solutions that power modern commerce. The Company’s approach is simple – Priority handles the complexities of payments and embedded finance to free its partners to focus on their core business objectives. Priority’s solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses, providing end-to-end operational support including automated risk management and underwriting, full compliance and industry leading customer service. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

