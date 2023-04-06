PrinterLogic Named an IGEL Ready Partner of the Year for 2023

As IGEL Ready Partner of the Year for Customer Experience – North America, PrinterLogic is celebrated for demonstrating a strong commitment to teaming with IGEL to drive customer and partner success

ST. GEORGE, Utah & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Printerlogic and IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that PrinterLogic has been awarded an IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Award in Customer Experience – North America. The award was presented to PrinterLogic during DISRUPT 23, the only global event focused on end-user computing and the delivery of secure, high-performance digital workspaces to increasingly distributed hybrid workforces, held this year in Munich, Germany, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards program recognizes IGEL Ready partners that have demonstrated a strong commitment to customer success, active engagement in the IGEL Ready Program, and success on a global scale. Partners are also recognized for having a clearly differentiated value proposition for customers and partners when their solutions are combined with IGEL, as well as their ability to improve the customer experience through their alliance with IGEL.

“Our focus on customer satisfaction and streamlining print management is at the heart of our software development. By leveraging cloud technology, we’re able to simplify what was once a complex and costly process,” remarked Amin Marts, Vice President of Alliances and Ecosystems at PrinterLogic. “Through our collaboration with IGEL, we’re excited to bring our innovative solutions to even more businesses and alleviate the burdens on their IT teams.”

“Congratulations to PrinterLogic on your success as a valued member of the IGEL Ready ecosystem,” said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. “We are grateful for your commitment to IGEL Ready, and proud to be working with you to fulfill our mission of making it easier for our mutual customers to deploy, secure and manage their modern workplace environments.”

About IGEL Ready

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 130 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure end-user computing experience. For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the IGEL Ready Showcase or contact the IGEL Ready team at ready@igel.com. If you’re a hardware or software technology maker looking to join our fastest-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, please apply here.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic, a Vasion solution, helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. PrinterLogic users leverage our centrally managed direct IP printing platform, empowering end-users with mobile printing, pull printing, secure release printing, and many other advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The integration of IGEL’s Universal Management Suite (UMS), and the PrinterLogic Client and Admin Console, enable centrally managed direct IP printers to be installed on any IGEL OS-powered endpoint devices, delivering a secure, uniform print experience to end users and simplifying tedious print management practices in the process. Our collaboration relieves admins of the biggest pain point of VDI architecture.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end-user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today’s world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

