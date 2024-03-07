Primoris Services Corporation to Provide Strategic Update and Financial Targets

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”), a leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets, announced today that it will host and webcast its 2024 Investor Day from the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Senior management will present an updated overview of the Company’s strategic initiatives and multi-year financial targets and engage in a question-and-answer discussion. The event will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.





A webcast of the event will be available live and for replay following the event on the Company’s website under the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section at www.prim.com. A link to register to attend the event in person is available under the “Events & Presentation” page. Please note that in-person attendance is limited and based on availability.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation

Contacts

Blake Holcomb



Vice President, Investor Relations



214-545-6773



bholcomb@prim.com